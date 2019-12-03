Depicting art in its raw form, Dodho Magazine is renowned to be the platform that presents the different versions of life and reality. Contributing its creativity in expanding the photography industry, Dodho Magazine will soon be attending the Miami Photo Fest 2019 that will be organized at the historic Moore Building.

It’s a 5-day educational and cultural program that will be featuring many promising photographers and artists with their immersive forms of artwork. Dodho will not only be attending the event but is planning to make their latest 09 edition accessible for the attendees. The event dossier will be having a QR code to scan which will let you download our latest 09 Edition.

Dodho Magazine has published its latest 09 Edition featuring some of the great artists of the industry. What’s more fascinating is that each one of them is known for their individuality in presenting art. The magazine presents different portfolios each with a brief about the core message the art style carries.

With a fine blend of darkness dipped in utter creativity, the work of ZHOU YULONG takes the first spot in the magazine. You will learn about how he recreates the scene of death. The expressions, setting and formation of the picture will surely send chills under your spine.

Moving further, you will find TODD ANTONY and his “Climbing Cholitas”. In his work, he has presented the isolated parts of the world. I cover beaches, mountainous areas, and forests where there is minimal population. He finds interest in portraying the nomadic lifestyle showing everything from their hardships to traditions, cultures to everyday norms.

It’s just the beginning to a long list of amazing photographers the magazine presents. From a veterinary doctor, ANA MARIA ROBLES became an enthusiastic photographer and contributed her work in our magazine under the title “White Nile”. Sticking to black and white expression, she captures realistic shots depicting the wilds in its awe-inspiring beauty.

The 09 Edition of Dodho Magazine is a manifestation of the real world. It presents a brief journey that begins from depicting death to the busy and crowded beach life that was part of DAVID GODICHAUD’s collection. You will get connected about what happens backstage from LEILA FORÉS collection where each picture rightly depicts the hidden anticipation and nervousness.

It will be a thrilling experience to get close to the incredible photographers and learn about their masterpieces. If you are a true art lover, you must attend the event to grab the dossier. So, don’t miss a chance to embrace the artwork.

MIAMI PHOTO FESTIVAL

Dec 5-8, 2019

HistoryMiami Museum

Miami (USA)

miamiphotofest.org