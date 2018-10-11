Portraits by Richard Ansett

My worldview is been shaped by an ongoing enquiry into my sense of place as an adopted person with no information about my biological background.

My style and relationship to photography has been built from this foundation and I have come to realize that my fascination with other people’s lives is entirely relative to my own lack of understanding and sense of dislocation. I view the world from the outside in and I am interested in the broader frames of reference through which we all view society.

To express a final definition of my work feels impossible, except that it is a method of open and renewed experience having different results presented within certain dogmatic compositional and conceptual boundaries. My practice is a continual and evolving enquiry with the premise that relationships to reality are unique to every individual and should not be assumed to be shared. The presentations of specific works are projections of my own worldview and should not be taken too literally as accurate representations of other peoples lives. In my relationship to subjects, I discuss that the foundation of all persona is reliant on an interpretation of the world influenced by forces within and beyond awareness.

The most successful project developments are unplanned beyond a starting point and final presentations invariably bear no resemblance to any preconceived notion of a ‘end product’. The works of greatest value develop in parallel to other more certain and less successful paths of enquiry. Many final presentations are developed, distanced from the moment of conception and may not appear for months or years after initial recording to escape the limitations of conventional narrative. Projects are continually revisited and edited through the lens of new progress and awareness. [Official Website]