When photography and painting meet, dissolving into each other, Fine Art photography takes shape. And it is precisely this fascinating expression of the visual arts that Patrizia Burra, a professional photographer with 35 years of experience, deals with, gaining consensus worldwide.

A passion that has allowed her over time to obtain numerous prestigious awards such as the MQEP (Master Qualified European Photographer) or the FIIPA as an absolute winner in the Research category, revealing an undoubted ability to produce photographs of great visual impact.

She is a portrait specialist, she prefers female subjects for the possibility of “dressing them up, styling them and transforming them” according to her own inspiration. Patrizia’s work is based on three cornerstones: an unusual female imagination, the concept and love, in equal parts.

With Patrizia Burra’s visions we travel and describe paths in the territories of femininity that we find in her images expressed with unparalleled power and grace. This photographer opens new gates to face unexplored places, sometimes feared and kept under control, by the women she portrays instead transformed into an explosion of sensual life and bursting with light.

Women who concede a little to color and black and white, soak up what dresses them and absorb it, as with tattoos they sanction their belonging to an apocalypse that purifies and renews. Women who fly, real and unreal flights, pindaric and metaphorical that recall mythological, symbolic figures, capable of recognizing their weaknesses and transforming them into added value, into strengths. Women who do not disguise themselves, but we’re all their souls, none excluded, showing in their gaze the truth, courage, challenge, self-awareness of what one can be and give without any mediation, without opportunism or hypocrisy, without calculation or masking.

Women who value themselves first of all by showing what they are and feel they are, subsequently accentuating their peculiar characters.

Patrizia Burra’s women are those who have changed lives more profoundly than a hundred, a thousand revolutions, they are those who never get lost and never fade away with the years, however much the most delicate features of their faces fade, however much their bodies deform and change their outward appearance.

Observing the opulence of the clothes we end up discovering that it is they who dress them and not vice versa, that the make-up reveals them even more than one might believe, that the dance of the bodies does not mimic but interprets their desires, their dreams.

In their wrinkles, in their dark circles, in the light of their skin, there are the desires aroused, the words that arrived late that became marks of fire on the flesh explored and never fully known.

They are women who have happiness and explosive dramas inscribed in their faces, they are a blood current that incorporates the sense of the absolute that swells the veins of the neck or those of the hands, that causes separations but never reflects an end rather a new course, new branches.

Women who totally identify with what they believe and act accordingly by always questioning themselves, since childhood, women who know the meaning of defeat and victory and never betray themselves in both the first and second cases.

The beauty and strength of the women who come to us from the images of this photographer are those that change life, which make a model the absolute protagonist of the story described or interpreted, as if she were completely immersed in the part and resurrected the deepest part.

The beauty and strength of the women who come to us from the images of this photographer are those that change life, which make a model the absolute protagonist of the story described or interpreted, as if she were completely immersed in the part and resurrected the deepest part.

The essence of that being that is a woman and remains such both in intentions and in the experiences, dominated by an aura that is not only sacred and ethereal but also extremely profane, pulsating, alive, animalistic.

You will find in these visions the woman who flies and like a fairy shines with her own light, the opulent woman who looks you straight in the eye, the most timid one who never stops growing her wings to be other than that fear that grips them and brakes, women who measure themselves with their enchantments, child jellyfish, goddesses aged, but still shining for the joy of being alive and free, women who listen to the darkest part that inhabits them and live those shadows as if they were light, women who climb on the ridges of their feelings with their bare hands, flaying each other, never giving up on that goal they have set for themselves.

Apparently defeated women, in an attitude of rest or expectation ready to leap with animalistic force to cut the side of any enemy, women who have large and strong hands like those of men and know how to use them to caress, to create, to model clay of their destinies, to heal from the pangs of gratuitous and suffered violence or, to re-emerge from that fear that imprisons them under bells of suffocating glass. [Official Website]