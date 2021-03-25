 
 

AmericaShotPortals (Passages) by Nikki Raitz

This photographic series evokes a sense of escapism, passages and changing ideals through the use of female dancers and imposing doorways. In each image a woman interacts with the frame - emerging from it, departing into it or otherwise moving inside of this space.
Passage​ (noun)
The act or process of moving through, under, over or past something of the way from one place to another.
Portal​ (noun)
A large or imposing gate or doorway.

This photographic series evokes a sense of escapism, passages and changing ideals through the use of female dancers and imposing doorways. In each image a woman interacts with the frame – emerging from it, departing into it or otherwise moving inside of this space.

These images embrace the idea of turning points, escape and confinement, exploring conceptually ideas about the change in a woman’s place in modern society. These portals (or pathways) show points of departure: marrying the disturbance, leaving the box or staying and learning to redefine it – each an option on its own.

In each of these photographs, a woman is shown in a beautiful gown – not sitting still, but rather operating and embracing her power of movement. Beauty, while sometimes seen as a weakness, in these images is harnessed as an eye-catching visual display and shown as a means of conceptual strength. Each gown lending the woman bright colors and helping to visually represent a facet of her personal power. Each color also lends the subject a stronger sense of identity within these massive doorways.

Portals (Passages)​ examines these ideas of the move toward existing out of bounds as a woman through conceptual means – using these dramatically lit visuals as a means of communication.

Notes on Process

As a part of this shoot, I created images with a selection of dancers from my local university. In each frame, they were given the choice to interact or break the box that surrounded them in the image. This lent itself to an intriguing selection of poses and a variety of feelings that could be discovered in each interaction with the space – the options only limited by the imagination and physical capability of each dancer.

The added element of shooting in gowns lent itself to a more female driven message – one of strength in beauty, but also added a foil to the movement in each pose. These women do not sit still and look pretty, rather they convey a message of action and choice, and in most images a dominance of their surroundings. Finally, the images were processed and edited to create a harmonizing collection of cohesive photographs.

About Nikki Raitz

Nikki Raitz is a 21-year-old fine artist and photographer from Atlanta, Georgia. Her works focus mainly on movement and drama. Motion and mystery are something that deeply inspires Nikki and this theme can be seen throughout most of her works today. Her body of work includes dance photography, fine art wheatpastes, and portraiture.

Raitz is an emerging artist whose work has been shown regionally, nationally and internationally. She is being classically trained as a painter and currently working to complete a Bachelor of Fine Arts. Nikki is looking forward to continuing working prosperously and abundantly in different areas of the art field. Her portfolio works are constantly growing and she is committed to creating new work, chasing new inspiration, but also following through with continued strong exhibition appearances. [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Little Black boy by Rashod Taylor
next
Subway; Metropolitan fragments by Giuseppe Cardoni
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/BAnImage.jpg

ImageRights provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/view.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Z.jpg

Simply Stunning Landscapes – Would you like to capture stunning landscapes every time you shoot… without having to travel far from home?

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/BB-Gallery-2.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
RELATED STORIES
Analog film camera; My Affair With Diana by Daniel Grant

AmericaFeaturedNudeAnalog film camera; My Affair With Diana by Daniel Grant

The images I produce tell a story of the experiences that I have had the opportunity to be a part of.
Wiebke Haas ; Fine art equine

BioEuropeFeaturedWiebke Haas ; Fine art equine

Wiebke Haas is a dedicated award-winning equine and animal photographer from Germany. Ever since she was a little girl she dreamt of hoof-beats and flying through the fields on a back of a horse.
A piece of Rock by George Digalakis

B&WConceptEuropeA piece of Rock by George Digalakis

George Digalakis was born and raised in Athens, Greece, in 1960. A medical doctor by profession, he still lives and works in Athens. What attracted him to photography is its ability to create beauty in ordinary places and order out of the disordered world.It was only in 2011 when he first studied photography at "Photoeidolo"
Masticating Masters by Gary Sheridan

EuropeNudeMasticating Masters by Gary Sheridan

This series alludes to religious iconography and makes direct reference to paintings by the Old Masters - Fuseli, Velazquez, Caravaggio, and Jacques-Louis David. Deconstructing and reconstructing the references and metaphors adding layers of meaning, guiding the spectator to a less ambiguous reading.
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/insta.jpg
The Streets in color by David Goldstein

AsiaCityThe Streets in color by David Goldstein

David Goldstein is a franco-israeli photographer. His photographic practice stands between street photography, documentary and fine art. His work is largely concerned with identity among cities and urban landscapes.
Old Way by Yuri Rodolfo Alvarez

AmericaB&WConceptOld Way by Yuri Rodolfo Alvarez

It is a deep trip done to closed eyes, building internal images across the skin, for secondary and deep ways of the Toscana, in a place of Siena's province
TRENDING STORIES
Toronto by Adrian Morillo

CityEuropeToronto by Adrian Morillo

His photography work has a documentary approach that allowed him to document different cultural traditions from the south of Spain as the flamenco music scene or the bullfighting and create a body of travel photography from places like Morocco or Cape Cod.
Sergey Poznansky ; Magic of an “immortal” photography

B&WEuropeShotSergey Poznansky ; Magic of an “immortal” photography

In our century, in which we are surrouneded by exabytes of glamorous pictures as a demonstration of ostentatious perfection of the binary code, some stubborn people of the past are still seeking for the technologies of the past.
Mountains of fire by Justyna Mikina

B&WBioEuropeMountains of fire by Justyna Mikina

This series of images, 'Montañas del Fuego' (Mountains of Fire) were taken in December 2019 from various locations around the volcanic island of Lanzarote. 
Contemporary Calé communities; Jondo by Adrián Morillo

B&WEuropeStoryContemporary Calé communities; Jondo by Adrián Morillo

Jondo is a photographic work based on the search of the sentiment “jondo” within contemporary Calé communities inheriting the flamenco practice.
Pure landscapes by Frang Dushaj

B&WBioEuropePure landscapes by Frang Dushaj

I have been photographing for 5-6 years now and I am happy and grateful to have felt the same passion along the way. It's a wonderful medium, which enables me to interpret feelings and experiences, present them visually and hope that they might evoke emotions in the viewer to
Narrative style : Silent Stages by Kenneth Dreyfack

AmericaB&WCityNarrative style : Silent Stages by Kenneth Dreyfack

My silent stages are platforms specifically constructed as settings for narratives; they are akin to theatrical stages or movie sets. At the same time, they are artifacts from various stages of my life
Time fragments by Gabor Dvornik

BioEuropeTime fragments by Gabor Dvornik

A hunter to trap those individual moments in life which can be sometimes rare to see and to feel. This means that it is probably time itself with what I am dealing from day to day.
Winner Volume 1 – Dalia Fichmann

BioEuropeFeaturedWinner Volume 1 – Dalia Fichmann

I was allowed to accompany an avalanche dog team for a day up in the mountains in Melchsee Frutt, Switzerland. It was a great desire of the dog handlers, to have some action shots from there dogs. So I made a few snapshots of the dogs in action during the training.
Layered clouds by Hilde Maassen

ConceptEuropeLayered clouds by Hilde Maassen

Clouds are moving towards the poles and are threatened with extinction. In this photographic research project, I use the, sometimes latent, information from photos to create images that focuses attention on the clouds
FEATURED STORIES
Losing our minds by Eddy Verloes

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedLosing our minds by Eddy Verloes

I want this poetic-philosophical reflection to speak through my images in these corona times. In my series “Losing our minds” I consciously show only young people who are looking for themselves, for the meaning of life and the relationship between man and nature.
Ethiopia; The art of disappearing by Harry Fisch

EuropeFeaturedShotEthiopia; The art of disappearing by Harry Fisch

The trucks continually roll past the roads that lead to their villages, spitting out so much dust that people living in the villages can no longer breathe. 
Wet-plate collodion process; My America by Rashod Taylor

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedWet-plate collodion process; My America by Rashod Taylor

With this work I want the viewer to get a good look at what it is like living in America as a Black man. I use the wet-plate collodion process to connect the past to the present and explore the atrocities of slavery and Jim Crow
Documentary photography; Can’t Smile Without You by Martin Andersen

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryDocumentary photography; Can’t Smile Without You by Martin Andersen

Photographer and life-long Tottenham Hotspur fan, Martin Andersen has turned his camera on his fellow fans to create ‘Can’t Smile Without You’, an intimate and often visceral collection of photographs taken at home, away, and across Europe from 2013 until 2017 with the last game played at the White Hart Lane stadium.
Anže Godec; Austro-Hungarian army complex abandoned by Yugoslav forces finds a new artistic life

EuropeFeaturedStoryAnže Godec; Austro-Hungarian army complex abandoned by Yugoslav forces finds a new artistic life

Army complex from the time of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. It lies by Metelkova Street in the center of Ljubljana, Slovenia. It was abandoned in the early 1990s, when Yugoslavia collapsed.
Women hold up half the sky by Gerard Exupery

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryWomen hold up half the sky by Gerard Exupery

It’s another beautiful day in paradise. Dark, and rainy. It’s one of those days that suggest the beauty of film. F-stop wide open, the darkness and grain, the feeling of an impressionist painting.
Alternative family album by Frank Rodick

AmericaConceptFeaturedAlternative family album by Frank Rodick

These images are part of what I’ve called an “alternative family album.” With one exception, I constructed each work using vernacular photographs from archives discovered after my parents’ deaths.
Intimate photography ; I am ready to dream a dream with her by Michiko Chiyoda

AsiaB&WConceptFeaturedIntimate photography ; I am ready to dream a dream with her by Michiko Chiyoda

In my photography, my personal experiences often motivate me to start creating works. Eventually, it leads me to the fundamental theme of our life and I want to express what I think and get from there.
The Land Where the Roots Grow Deep by Rebecca Moseman

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryThe Land Where the Roots Grow Deep by Rebecca Moseman

This series of photographs is part of an ongoing project about the African American people living in the deep south.
OTHER STORIES
X
stay in touch
Join our mailing list and we'll keep you up to date with all the latest stories, opportunities, calls and more.
We use Sendinblue as our marketing platform. By Clicking below to submit this form, you acknowledge that the information you provided will be transferred to Sendinblue for processing in accordance with their terms of use
We’d love to
Thank you for subscribing!
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted.
- Between 10/30 images of your best images, in case your project contains a greater number of images which are part of the same indivisible body of work will also be accepted. You must send the images in jpg format to 1200px and 72dpi and quality 9. (No borders or watermarks)
- A short biography along with your photograph. (It must be written in the third person)
- Title and full text of the project with a minimum length of 300 words. (Texts with lesser number of words will not be accepted)
This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
Issue #14 | September 2020
Current Issue
Vicky Martin
Ryotaro Horiuchi
Susanne Mildeelberg
Diego Bardone
Nicky Hamilton
Alain Schroeder
Printed on 80# matte paper 22x28cm | 100 Pages
Showroom
September 7 to October 31, 2020
Julia Fullerton-Batten
LOOKING OUT FROM WITHIN
Get in touch
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
49
Days
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
CALL
FOR ENTRIES
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Are you ready?
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Contact
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted. This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation.
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
NEW!
FOLLOW US.
Subscribe now and get a free access to a curated list of resources.
Feel free to contact.
2017 (C) All rights reserved.
ghfd