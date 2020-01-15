 
 

Phobia by Cristina Rizzi

/phobia/ feminine noun/ Old ghosts posing next to the windows and family reunions between the dead. The feeling is that of fear and disgust, a parallel normality, visible from behind the stage, from inside a film.
8906 min

/phobia/ feminine noun

Old ghosts posing next to the windows and family reunions between the dead. The feeling is that of fear and disgust, a parallel normality, visible from behind the stage, from inside a film.

The predisposition for light or darkness, the reluctance to gala dinners, the sterility of thought, the incongruity of actions. Almost all of us manage to live alternating small phobias without trying to have control, dancing in the balance, opening our eyes to days to line up, marking appointments on leather diaries, distracting us with the Monday series, relying on hormones with precarious contracts . Innocent and ruined on a part of the universe that has spread by chance before our unmade eyes. We live like this, like in a pungent and painful, grainy and cinematic dream. All of them, limping and uncertain, with their nose pointed in the air.

She is a self-taught photographer. Born somewhere in the alps on the borders between Italy and Swiss Confederations. After Uni she lived here and there focusing in her passion for images that she saw in my mind and wanted to recreate slowly honing her skills either in digital and analog photography and visual art. Now based in Sardinia she keep moving around promoting her work. She did collective exposition in Rome , Milan, Turin and Paris and some of her works are currently on display at various location.The series shows the various phobias of our times, with a surrealistic and ironic view.

Phobia | Cristina Rizzi
Phobia | Cristina Rizzi

Phobia | Cristina Rizzi

Phobia | Cristina Rizzi

Cristina Rizzi

Cristina Rizzi

Cristina Rizzi

Cristina Rizzi



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

