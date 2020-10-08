 
 

AmericaConceptOxidized by Ted Rigoni

The oxidized metals of the Mojave Desert landscape — rusted cans, discarded bolts, conveyor parts, spiraling culverts, and other metallic objects — seem annihilated by the gritty red rust of time.
6345 min

The oxidized metals of the Mojave Desert landscape — rusted cans, discarded bolts, conveyor parts, spiraling culverts, and other metallic objects — seem annihilated by the gritty red rust of time.

Yet these remnants have been ‘born again’ as contemporary art photographs through selected light, edgy textures and micro-details, to reveal the beautiful metals that supported desert pioneers as they pursued life, love and riches within this hostile and unforgiving environment.

Ted Rigoni began Oxidized! as a photographic exploration of the Mojave National Preserve. Initially, he wanted to capture the lonely beauty of the desert landscape but discovered instead an oxidized history revealing itself within the ‘left behinds’ of junked cars, abandoned military vehicles, dilapidated mining equipment and destroyed farming implements. Each of these, and more, are a testament to lives lived in a high sun of played-out ore bodies, insufficient water, failed markets and autocratic environmental laws. The metal within the Mojave has experienced its glory and is now vanishing into times past.   Abandoned, but now reborn through art, these forms remain as oxidized sentinels to the march of time.

About Ted Rigoni

Ted Rigoni (www.tedrigoni.com, @tedrigoni) is an emerging growth landscape art photographer who resides in southern California. Although fairly new to the subjective and interpretive areas of photography, he has had a camera in his hands since his teen years and as an adult, engages in photographic activities at several professional levels.

At an organic level, Rigoni has long been drawn to the forms and shapes and the geometry that is found within constructed works and throughout nature. His formal education and previous career as a professional engineer helped enable him to view landscapes in a manner that strived to simplify the complex and to present it as impressionistic and interpretive artwork images of our varied western landscapes.

Rigoni’s images depict landscapes in ways that capture mood and feelings of desolation, warmth, beauty, abandonment, comfort, isolation, and the struggle to survive in each particular place and time. Rigoni’s work explores the trunks of cottonwoods, the gold of dust within the Mojave Desert, slanted moonlight and crisp shadows, the sinusoidal curves of man’s creations, all with a recognition that nature and our own hands tell a story of what once was and may still be. Rigoni’s artwork purports to show what we may observe but not see.

His life’s experiences of solving problems of precision confirmed that artistic vision, through photography, unfolds slowly, and only across extended periods of time. His art has grown through intense work in the National Park Photography Expedition’s landscape art program; this program helped him discover who he truly is as an artist, and to expand and clarify his aesthetic for impressionistic images that venture beyond sheer representation of man, nature and things, to images that consciously originate in his mind as representing an Americana Earthscape narrative.

And while he can produce wonderful grand scenic images, his real passion is taking such locales and distilling them into their intimate components, whether through the use of a macro lens and focus stacking techniques, or through long exposures that capture the sense of movement and dynamics he encounters.

As to his photographic ethos, Rigoni’s images capture what he sees in the rural and urban earthscapes that he visits; it is during post-production, however, when his artistic sense takes over and imparts the emotion into the image that he felt at time of capture. [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Cinematic narrative: A need a face by Cristina Rizzi
next
Mongolia; Modern Nomads by Callie Eh
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Dodho.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250-1.jpg

Landscape & nature photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing

MORE INFO

Magazine

CALL FOR ENTRIES #15

DEADLINE FOR ENTRIES | MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2020

AN AMAZING PROMOTIONAL TOOL DESIGNED TO EXPOSE YOUR WORK WORLDWIDE

PHOTO BY © RYOTARO HORIIUCHI | JAPAN | ISSUE #14

SUBMIT YOUR WORK
TRENDING STORIES
Marine Species by Wesley Dombrecht

ConceptEuropeFeaturedMarine Species by Wesley Dombrecht

2 min 1102
Madonna litta by Peyman Naderi

AsiaConceptFeaturedMadonna litta by Peyman Naderi

3 min 893
Mea Shearim by Alexandra Buxbaum

AmericaCityFeaturedMea Shearim by Alexandra Buxbaum

4 min 1331
Tokyo; Suits of kabukicho by Rokas Jankus

CityEuropeFeaturedTokyo; Suits of kabukicho by Rokas Jankus

3 min 1240
Magical macro world by Georgi Georgiev

BioEuropeFeaturedMagical macro world by Georgi Georgiev

3 min 1918
New York City² by Rokas Jankus

CityEuropeFeaturedNew York City² by Rokas Jankus

3 min 1516
Thuis by Susanne Middelberg

EuropeFeaturedNudeShotThuis by Susanne Middelberg

4 min 3739
Artistic nude; Lemnviu by Moga Alexandru

B&WEuropeFeaturedNudeArtistic nude; Lemnviu by Moga Alexandru

3 min 2794
Looking Out from Within by Julia Fullerton-Batten

ConceptEuropeFeaturedLooking Out from Within by Julia Fullerton-Batten

35 min 1603
A Mad World by Momoko Fritz

AmericaConceptFeaturedA Mad World by Momoko Fritz

5 min 1460
Lorca a Forgotten Girl in Art History by Peyman Naderi

AsiaConceptFeaturedLorca a Forgotten Girl in Art History by Peyman Naderi

3 min 2105
Lomisoba – A feast of many meanings by Fallckolm Cuenca

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryLomisoba – A feast of many meanings by Fallckolm Cuenca

4 min 1930
Landscape photography by Jeroen Lagerwerf

BioEuropeFeaturedLandscape photography by Jeroen Lagerwerf

3 min 1893
Curiouser and Curiouser by Vicky Martin

ConceptEuropeFeaturedCuriouser and Curiouser by Vicky Martin

4 min 2440
Happy Kids by De Westelinck Smith

EuropeFeaturedShotHappy Kids by De Westelinck Smith

3 min 2050
The last tide by Marco Campi

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryThe last tide by Marco Campi

7 min 1917
Saving Orangutans by Alain Schroeder

EuropeFeaturedStorySaving Orangutans by Alain Schroeder

7 min 1783
The ordinary by Lotta Lemetti

ConceptEuropeFeaturedThe ordinary by Lotta Lemetti

4 min 1708
Faces – Small worlds by Mofeed Abu Shalwa

AsiaBioFeaturedFaces – Small worlds by Mofeed Abu Shalwa

2 min 12282
Time To Rush Home by David Nam Lip

AsiaFeaturedStoryTime To Rush Home by David Nam Lip

2 min 1626

Solo Exhibition

PHOTO CONTEST

DEADLINE FOR ENTRIES: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2020

EACH MONTH, THE MOST VALUED PROJECT WILL RECEIVE AN INDIVIDUAL EXHIBITION IN OUR GALLERY

COMING SOON

PHOTO BY © JOXE INAZIO KUESTA

LATEST STORIES
X
stay in touch
Join our mailing list and we'll keep you up to date with all the latest stories, opportunities, calls and more.
We never share your data with 3rd parties. Your details will be held securely, we won't share them with anyone else and of course you may unsubscribe at any time. You can read our Privacy Policy here
We’d love to
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted.
- Between 10/30 images of your best images, in case your project contains a greater number of images which are part of the same indivisible body of work will also be accepted. You must send the images in jpg format to 1200px and 72dpi and quality 9. (No borders or watermarks)
- A short biography along with your photograph. (It must be written in the third person)
- Title and full text of the project with a minimum length of 300 words. (Texts with lesser number of words will not be accepted)
This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
Issue #14 | September 2020
Current Issue
Vicky Martin
Ryotaro Horiuchi
Susanne Mildeelberg
Diego Bardone
Nicky Hamilton
Alain Schroeder
Printed on 80# matte paper 22x28cm | 100 Pages
Showroom
September 7 to October 31, 2020
Julia Fullerton-Batten
LOOKING OUT FROM WITHIN
Get in touch
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
CALL
FOR ENTRIES
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Are you ready?
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020