Our Urban Fragmentation: The Aesthetics of Ambiguity by Raju Peddada

The Stillness Aesthetic is better known as “Still Life.” In art, whether it’s painting or photography, this pursuit has been about clarity as it relates to light, in the rendition of the inanimate, as well as the animate.

This has been the practice, not only in the visual arts, but, in photography as well. It takes us back to that day in 1838, when, after inventing the Daguerreotype photographic process, Louis Daguerre recorded his first photograph of shoe shiner servicing a customer at a street corner in Paris.

Photography’s operating premise has been to freeze the action. To make still. To make still the live subject to record it on the negative. Thus, the stillness aesthetic was born. It has been about freezing the moment in time, whether it’s a landscape, people, or a street scene. The stilling of a scene or stopping the action was done by a faster shutter speed. The default photographic aesthetic has been about light, angle, and composition.

Photography at first, was unequivocally, to thwart misrepresentation, impression, and uncertainty. Any molecule of ambiguity was the antithesis to the idea of certainty. The concept of ambiguity was a fearful proposition, it being the anathema to what photography stood for. For much of photography’s 19th and early 20th century’s journey, it had been about generating a photographic record, as the aesthetic factor was relegated to the back seat, to the concept of recording. Matthew Brady and Alexander Gardner may have been the earliest photographers to record a cataclysmic historic event, the American Civil War. It was the most accurate depiction of the event. And, right up to the Second World War, governmental record keeping included Dorothea Lange’s depression and dust bowl photographs, and Ansel Adams large format photographs for the Department of Interior. Even at the Judicial courts, photography’s straight forward use was to influence the verdicts. The advent of photographic aesthetic was relatively late.

The closest photography ever came to represent impressions was when intrepid photo experimenters of the early 19th century, used pin-hole cameras to record scenes. The captured scenes were almost as if they were painted in brown or drawn with charcoal. These photographs were not the deliberate result of a photographer’s pursuit of aesthetic by camera control — rather, the results were influenced by very rudimentary and inadequate mechanisms that were the beginnings of what we call today the camera. The early cameras allowed the photographer only one control, to guess accurately the amount of time needed for the light to create the image on the emulsion coated surface. Ironically, this one control resulted in some of most aesthetically charged images. George Davison (1855-1930), was one such photographer, who captured that iconic and monumental photograph: “The Onion Field,” through his pinhole camera, sometime in last quarter of the 19th century.

The concept of still life is an oxymoron, as is the camera. Even with all that technology at our finger tips, we cannot aesthetically skirt any of those iconic images taken with pin-hole cameras in the mid 19th century. This leads me to this simple maxim that we presumptuously ignore: it’s never the equipment! It’s in our observation, sensibility in sensing. This sensing leads to creation. Painting with a camera? This becomes a challenge when photography is still being held hostage to its early rudimentary capacity, in total ignorance of its labyrinthine capacity.

The argument: The rousing question. How can life ever be still? The concept of “still life” is a paradox! Do we exist with clarity in complete transparency? Is stillness our fundamental condition? And, even in the aesthetic context, is clarity, only found in stillness, and is this the only way to perceive our condition? Life, if we know anything of it, is never still, and is never lived in clarity. It unfolds in vague