Northern Fort by Jelena Osmolovska

Karosta was constructed in 1890-1906 as a naval base for the Russian Tsar Alexander III, and later served as a base for the Soviet Baltic Fleet.In 1908, after less than ten years of construction, the whole fortress was considered a strategic misstep and it was abandoned. There were attempts to blow up parts of it, but destroying such robust fortifications is no easy feat, and the remains still stand today. Surprisingly, the efforts to destroy the forts had the effect of creating haunting seaside ruins. Each little stone bunker holds its own secrets.

Achieving what man’s powerful explosives could not, the sea has started to take its toll and part of the Northern Forts complex has collapsed to the waterline. [Model: Jelena Laptika / Style/Photography : Jelena Osmolovska]

About Jelena Osmolovska

I live in Latvia where the life is very quiet and laid back. The world of photography I discovered after the birth of my second child five years ago. I am absolutely self-taught in this area. Photography is a reflection of my experiences, thoughts and situations that have changed me. I work with natural light and pick the costumes and locations for my photo shoots by myself, whatever allows me to express myself and my emotions more effectively. I am capturing people who are close to me, they are not professional models.