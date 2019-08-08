 
 

B&WEuropeHabitatNorth and Light by Grégory Pol

Grégory Pol, a sailor and a scuba diver, is always connected to nature ; never the less, its magnificence and its treasures strike him everytime. His commited, talented and vivid photographies reveal his fascination for a rough and ruthless nature that can also be so fragile.
9879 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES 09

DEADLINE: SATURDAY, AUGUST 31, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

Grégory Pol, a sailor and a scuba diver, is always connected to nature ; never the less, its magnificence and its treasures strike him everytime.

His commited, talented and vivid photographies reveal his fascination for a rough and ruthless nature that can also be so fragile. For those who want to discover his artwork, it will lead them through a splendid and breathtaking world, that we all have to protect because it is dying. Through his pictures, you will enter  preserved  areas and territories out of ritch where the land, swept by freezing and shivering winds blowing piercing ice cristals, contrasts with the silent ballet of the undersea world. Here you will cross wild animals gazes, sometimes penetrating, sometimes intrigued, rarely indifferent.

So dare to lift the curtain and let the show begin to see and feel the world Gregory loves, the world we love…..

Grégory Pol has been a photographer for many years, but it is his pure work in Black and White on the snowy owl that has begun to make him known in French-speaking countries. And even though continues the colour photography of nature and humans he meets in general, it is these black and white images he likes to exhibit.

“When I was a child I dreamed of exploring the world and travelling around the globe … I was very impressed by wildlife photography and documentaries. At the age of 12, I dreamed of joining Commander Cousteau aboard the Calypso. I told myself that I could be one day, me too, I could make my life a passion. Today, I begin to realize part of this childhood dream. Thank you!”

Grégory POL is also author of several photographic books including : Saint-Pierre et Miquelon, Regard d’un Breton. / Saint-Pierre et Miquelon, Terre de Passions. / Les Yeux du Harfang. / Un Nouveau Souffle. / Nord et Blanc. / Sénégal. / Goélettes [Official Website]

North and Light | Grégory Pol
North and Light | Grégory Pol

North and Light | Grégory Pol
North and Light | Grégory Pol

North and Light | Grégory Pol
North and Light | Grégory Pol

North and Light | Grégory Pol
North and Light | Grégory Pol

North and Light | Grégory Pol
North and Light | Grégory Pol

North and Light | Grégory Pol
North and Light | Grégory Pol

North and Light | Grégory Pol
North and Light | Grégory Pol

North and Light | Grégory Pol
North and Light | Grégory Pol

North and Light | Grégory Pol
North and Light | Grégory Pol

North and Light | Grégory Pol
North and Light | Grégory Pol



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
In My Mind There is Never Silence by Diego Moreno
next
Interview with Steve Geer
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science within your camera.

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow efficient, powerful, and simple.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing.

LEARN MORE

Trending Stories

Pilot by Mano Svanidze

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedPilot by Mano Svanidze

Nostalgia by Mauricio Candela

AmericaFeaturedShotNostalgia by Mauricio Candela

Sidewalk Theatre: Street photography from New York City by Mathias Wasik

CityEuropeFeaturedSidewalk Theatre: Street photography from New York City by Mathias Wasik

Three Chapters Of Illumination by Ann George

AmericaConceptFeaturedThree Chapters Of Illumination by Ann George

Vegetable Peddler by Yoshitaka Masuda

AsiaFeaturedStoryVegetable Peddler by Yoshitaka Masuda

Ghost by Naoual Peleau

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedGhost by Naoual Peleau

O-Young Kwon ; Documentary photographer

EuropeFeaturedStoryO-Young Kwon ; Documentary photographer

Edelstein’s world by Denis Kaminev

EuropeFeaturedStoryEdelstein’s world by Denis Kaminev

Mariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

ConceptEuropeFeaturedMariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/ta1.jpg

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA