 
SUBSCRIBE AND FREE DOWNLOAD THE LATEST VERSION OF OUR MAGAZINE IN DIGITAL FORMAT
SUBSCRIBE NOW
 

B&WConceptEuropeNexus by Bruno Militelli

For this photographic series the interaction between the physics of foam construction and its visual impact is what drove me. Designed to spark the viewer's imagination, these images perfectly exploit the connection between science and the inherent artistic appeal of soap bubbles.
4909 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES

ISSUE 10 / DEADLINE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

For this photographic series the interaction between the physics of foam construction and its visual impact is what drove me. Designed to spark the viewer’s imagination, these images perfectly exploit the connection between science and the inherent artistic appeal of soap bubbles.

Foams are ubiquitous in daily life, found in food, beverages, beauty products, soundproofing, among many other everyday utilities. All types of foams are created by the union of small bubbles that appear on the surface of the liquid as air joins the mixture, and despite the visual balance conveyed by these fascinating arrangements, their structure has a complex geometry and delicate construction.

Nexus | Bruno Militelli
Nexus | Bruno Militelli

When you look at a bubble, what you are really seeing is some air trapped inside a thin film, consisting of two outer layers of soap that surround an inner layer of water.

As soon as two bubbles meet, they merge their walls to minimize their surface area and, through this contact, connect together forming a cluster of several individual bubbles, united in one group, but differing in size and contour, producing unique organizations.

In this series, by creating an intriguing atmosphere the observer is taken to an extreme approximation of the foam morphology, from the micro point of view it is possible to see that these are elegant skeletal structures with an almost surreal appearance, making them appear unfamiliar and sometimes strange. Much like an abstract painting, the exhibited formations seem to celebrate the essence of an artistic composition, the images capture and manipulate the impressive aesthetic perfection of these bubbles.
Art and science inevitably become close in our appreciation of the forms of nature, as they too can be interpreted as a direct manifestation of the natural laws that dictate our lives. [Official Website]

Nexus | Bruno Militelli
Nexus | Bruno Militelli

Nexus | Bruno Militelli
Nexus | Bruno Militelli

Nexus | Bruno Militelli
Nexus | Bruno Militelli

Nexus | Bruno Militelli
Nexus | Bruno Militelli

Nexus | Bruno Militelli
Nexus | Bruno Militelli

Nexus | Bruno Militelli
Nexus | Bruno Militelli

Nexus | Bruno Militelli
Nexus | Bruno Militelli

Nexus | Bruno Militelli
Nexus | Bruno Militelli

Nexus | Bruno Militelli
Nexus | Bruno Militelli

Nexus | Bruno Militelli
Nexus | Bruno Militelli

Nexus | Bruno Militelli
Nexus | Bruno Militelli

Nexus | Bruno Militelli
Nexus | Bruno Militelli

Nexus | Bruno Militelli
Nexus | Bruno Militelli



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Boxing Notes by Giuseppe Cardoni
next
Circuses by Nicola Smaldore

Printed Edition

ISSUE 09

Published Photographers

Todd Antony | Ana Maria Robles | Efrat Sela | Leila Forés | Zhou Yulong | David Godichaud

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/09P.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/sw.jpg

Where a Modern Architectural Wonderland Meets Old European Heritage. The Best Place on Earth to Expand Your Architectural Photography Portfolio

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

The 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

AmericaConceptFeaturedThe 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

Guatemala by Tom Bell

AmericaB&WFeaturedShotGuatemala by Tom Bell

Calcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

EuropeFeaturedStoryCalcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

Climbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

EuropeFeaturedStoryClimbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

White Nile by Ana María Robles

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryWhite Nile by Ana María Robles

Ties of perception by Nofar Horovitz

AsiaFeaturedNudeTies of perception by Nofar Horovitz

The departed by Zhou Yulong

AsiaConceptFeaturedThe departed by Zhou Yulong

New Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryNew Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

Irish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

AmericaFeaturedStoryIrish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA