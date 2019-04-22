 
 

ConceptEuropeMy green room by Svetlana Tarasova

Every time when I run away from home, leaving behind the ideal and carefree world of my childhood, I hope that somewhere there I will become independent, grow up and build my own life. 
Every time when I run away from home, leaving behind the ideal and carefree world of my childhood, I hope that somewhere there I will become independent, grow up and build my own life.

I imagine a room with a roof view. I arrive in a new place and feel my way along a dark corridor, never knowing who I will face in the narrow space of the rented communal apartment. I’m building an air castle to be able to see the horizon from above. Yet, the first drizzle washes away the foundation, and I remain once again without a roof over my head. I’m told to settle down, but the winds of change are beckoning me to the places where I’ve never been before. The story describes the real events that happened to me in St. Petersburg and my attempts to grow up and unwillingness to go out into the real world from the world of my dreams and fantasies.

My green room by Svetlana Tarasova
My green room by Svetlana Tarasova

About Svetlana Tarasova

Svetlana Tarasova is an art photographer. Originally from Kaluga, she works in the Central region of Russia, also has projects related to Italy, USA (North Carolina), Western and Southern parts of Russia. She is a member of the Russian Photo Artists Union.

The most important part of her professional activities is devoted to personal, longterm projects that are centered around an individual, his inner world, the conflict between dreams and reality. Refers to children’s memories and places associated with the history of her family.

Tarasova has been a winner of various competitions. She is a recipient of the PHODAR, Young photographers of Russia, PeterPhotoFest, The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, A. Yefremov Press Photo Contest, Samarsky Vzglyad, Faith. Love. Youth, Baltic Biannual Photo Contest; she has won scholarship from the Russian government for young photographers and scholarship of the Ministry of culture of the Russian Federation for talented authors; her works are included in the collections of the State Russian Museum in St. Petersburg and the Chuvash State Art Museum in Cheboksary. [Official Website]

My green room by Svetlana Tarasova

My green room by Svetlana Tarasova

My green room by Svetlana Tarasova

My green room by Svetlana Tarasova

My green room by Svetlana Tarasova

My green room by Svetlana Tarasova

My green room by Svetlana Tarasova

My green room by Svetlana Tarasova

My green room by Svetlana Tarasova

My green room by Svetlana Tarasova

My green room by Svetlana Tarasova

My green room by Svetlana Tarasova

My green room by Svetlana Tarasova

My green room by Svetlana Tarasova

My green room by Svetlana Tarasova

My green room by Svetlana Tarasova

My green room by Svetlana Tarasova

My green room by Svetlana Tarasova

My green room by Svetlana Tarasova

