 
 

My Flesh's Nature by Jennifer Orhélys

In "My Flesh's Nature", there is an explicitly claimed artistic and romantic approach, for which "beauty comes first" and which leads her to defend a photograph as an Art in its own right, and a tireless commitment to the protection of nature.
It is simply the conjunction and worship of photographic art and that of natural beauty feeding each other. To Jennifer, her will is to cultivate a pictorial, no-documentary conception of self-portrait and landscape photography. Indeed, she is monopolised by her action in favor of “creative” photography, inspired by the emotion felt through the romantic pictorial works among others and the photographer Alfred Stieglitz. These are photographs, whose eyes are focused on lines, colour, light and emotion. 

Capture the beauty of Creation; explore this nature in its simplest appearance. This fragile universe that requires our attention, moreover, may not be taken into account by the powerful and then, unfortunately, before having granted the legitimacy of the living world. Things, elements, circumstances, apparently the simplest can seem to the eyes of a most attractive artist at the sensory and emotional level. The photographer’s gaze feeds, preferring to show what we no longer see, before being precipitated into contradictions of conscience previously forgotten, distorted or even obscured. Just lean over and watch, what nature still has to discover. 

“My oldest and most living children’s memories are those of being perched in a tree or at the top of a fir in my garden. Little girl, I loved climbing trees and admiring the view from above, perhaps because it made me feel like an adventurer. Yes, that’s it – being in a space that was out of the ordinary, and this feeling in adulthood allows me to free my imagination. I have an indescribable love when I am in nature. I observe it, and it’s a pleasant sensation to be one with it. In my eyes, it’s with joy that I create it in photography or even in storytelling. It’s alive.” 

About Jennifer Orhélys

Jennifer Orhélys has been sailing since childhood in a broth of culture, languages and art. She has always drawn to writing, poetry, music and fashion; and lucky to be in contact with the beauty and surrounding wilderness. Strong visual experience, which will feed her years later in her artistic expression: Photography. 

Jennifer also seems to have found a delicate way of exposing her relationship to nature in grandiose landscapes. By the emotion that carries her, Jennifer creates an imaginary world, coloured and with the subtle messages, of solitary heroines. Because she grew up in a picturesque environment with mountains, trees and fields; The result is a force common to all her images, even if at times they may seem to overlap between peace and wild melancholy. 

In parallel, she reinforces her experience by training on animal behaviour and the degree of their well-being at the University of Edinburgh, UK, (2016) and in botany with French universities (Agrocampus Ouest, Angers/National Museum of History Paris, 2018.) In 2019, Jennifer will study medicine and botany in a renowned school of herbalists. [Official Website]

Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

