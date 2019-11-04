 
SUBSCRIBE AND FREE DOWNLOAD THE LATEST VERSION OF OUR MAGAZINE IN DIGITAL FORMAT
SUBSCRIBE NOW
 

B&WEuropeNudeMetaphysical Body Landscapes by Anna Lazareva

My childhood I've spent at my grandmother's house in Romania, near Carpathian Mountains. Seeing human's strong bond with earth, observing nature, landscapes around influenced my understanding of earth beauty and mens connexion with it. 
8599 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES

ISSUE 10 / DEADLINE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

My childhood I’ve spent at my grandmother’s house in Romania, near Carpathian Mountains. Seeing human’s strong bond with earth, observing nature, landscapes around influenced my understanding of earth beauty and mens connexion with it.

All being is something whole, indivisible. Earth, sky, plants, fruits, mountains, rivers, men, women, day, night- all merged together and flows into each other. This process is infinite and harmonious. Men came from earth, lives on earth and will return to earth. And landscapes of earth is seen in body curves.

Growing up I moved to live in big cities, my grandmother passed away and I felt loss of spiritual connexion with nature. For reconnect I start to search the Landscapes in body in my photography.

Anna Lazareva is an artist working in Fine Art and Fashion photography. Her projects are focused on finding new innovative style both shooting and post processing. [Official Website]

Metaphysical Body Landscapes | Anna Lazareva
Metaphysical Body Landscapes | Anna Lazareva

Metaphysical Body Landscapes | Anna Lazareva
Metaphysical Body Landscapes | Anna Lazareva

Metaphysical Body Landscapes | Anna Lazareva
Metaphysical Body Landscapes | Anna Lazareva

Metaphysical Body Landscapes | Anna Lazareva
Metaphysical Body Landscapes | Anna Lazareva

Metaphysical Body Landscapes | Anna Lazareva
Metaphysical Body Landscapes | Anna Lazareva

Metaphysical Body Landscapes | Anna Lazareva
Metaphysical Body Landscapes | Anna Lazareva

Metaphysical Body Landscapes | Anna Lazareva
Metaphysical Body Landscapes | Anna Lazareva

Metaphysical Body Landscapes | Anna Lazareva
Metaphysical Body Landscapes | Anna Lazareva

Metaphysical Body Landscapes | Anna Lazareva
Metaphysical Body Landscapes | Anna Lazareva

Metaphysical Body Landscapes | Anna Lazareva
Metaphysical Body Landscapes | Anna Lazareva

Metaphysical Body Landscapes | Anna Lazareva
Metaphysical Body Landscapes | Anna Lazareva

Metaphysical Body Landscapes | Anna Lazareva
Metaphysical Body Landscapes | Anna Lazareva

Metaphysical Body Landscapes | Anna Lazareva
Metaphysical Body Landscapes | Anna Lazareva

Metaphysical Body Landscapes | Anna Lazareva
Metaphysical Body Landscapes | Anna Lazareva

Metaphysical Body Landscapes | Anna Lazareva
Metaphysical Body Landscapes | Anna Lazareva

Metaphysical Body Landscapes | Anna Lazareva
Metaphysical Body Landscapes | Anna Lazareva



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Highspeed Landscape by Fran Villalba
next
The Irish Travellers by Håkan Strand

Printed Edition

ISSUE 09

Published Photographers

Todd Antony | Ana Maria Robles | Efrat Sela | Leila Forés | Zhou Yulong | David Godichaud

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/09P.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/sw.jpg

Where a Modern Architectural Wonderland Meets Old European Heritage. The Best Place on Earth to Expand Your Architectural Photography Portfolio

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

The 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

AmericaConceptFeaturedThe 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

Guatemala by Tom Bell

AmericaB&WFeaturedShotGuatemala by Tom Bell

Calcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

EuropeFeaturedStoryCalcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

Climbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

EuropeFeaturedStoryClimbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

White Nile by Ana María Robles

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryWhite Nile by Ana María Robles

Ties of perception by Nofar Horovitz

AsiaFeaturedNudeTies of perception by Nofar Horovitz

The departed by Zhou Yulong

AsiaConceptFeaturedThe departed by Zhou Yulong

New Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryNew Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

Irish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

AmericaFeaturedStoryIrish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA