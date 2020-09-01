As a photographer, I have had the opportunity to take pictures of beautiful women. Knowing them, I could see that they are happy and jovial persons.
But occasionally my lens found them lost in a sombre mood, may be just for a very brief moment. Those moments caught on lens had a layer of melancholy feeling, adding depth to their faces and making them even more beautiful. I have used the polaroid instant photo like presentation of the portraits to make the series reminiscent of the 70s decade. I believe the ‘70s was the most stylish, distinct and culturally independent decade of the last century.
About Anirban Mandal
Anirban Mandal is a freelance photographer from India, at present based in Kolkata,India. The closest genre of his photography is Fine Art Photography in a modern way that gives the photographer the control and independence of creating a unique frame without disturbing or influencing the naturally occurring events around him. Anirban’s works have been selected and published in various professional categories like Lifestyle, Advertising, Press etc. of International Photography Awards (IPA), Prix de la Photographie, Paris (PX3), Tokyo International Foto Awards (TIFA), International Photographer of the Year (IPOTY), Monohrome Awards, Umbra awards, ND awards, National Geographic, Dodho, Photographer’s Forum , Moscow International Foto Awards (MIFA) etc. [Official Website]
