I always had been fascinated by the concept of specie’s evolution. In this work I wanted to shed light the proximity between the vegetable kingdom and the human body. I chose to use an analogic camera and instantaneous film because of the fragility, oneness, ephemeral and random characteristics of the life. 
Looking for your origins you are excavating the humus and disturbing the dead leafs, vestiges of the flowered epics. Your fingers take root to the ground. Is it the pulse of your heart or the one of the earth pumping in yours veins? Taken by the vertigos of the souvenirs you are embracing this trunk so strongly that you are now part of it, so strongly that you are becoming this vertebrate stick insect: mimetism ! Did you look to the “Medusa” glance of a white lady in the forest? Your hair are wrapping like ivy, chocking or loving octopus! The skin: bark. The veins: xylem. The blood: the sap. Become wood! You are flowing along the wood vessels like we run along hand lines. To know one second the softness of the mature fruits and the pain of the blade. Right now, protected in this dormant seed, a patient mutation is occurring. From the breath of the leafs I heard the word “reborn”.    

About William Guilmain

William Guilmain is a self-taught photographer who fell in love with photography when he missed words for his poems. According to his education (PhD in biology) he constantly questions the scary and fascinating world around him. Through this half scientist, half romantic mind he illustrates his emotions according to the events and landscapes he’s crossing in his life. He absorbs the world in order to remove its varnish and to give it us back with poetry. Scared by the city and it’s aggressively, he’s questioning the position of the women in that environment. His work is becoming more intimate by showing his personal interrogations on childhood and paternity (series “No kids around”). His photography talks about his quest of “being”, on the way to travel, the inner worlds and our place as human in the universe (series “Cosmos”, “The edges of the world” and “Made of sap and blood”). [Official Website]

Stick insect | Made of sap and blood | William Guilmain

Become wood | Made of sap and blood | William Guilmain

Fern | Made of sap and blood | William Guilmain

Mutation | Made of sap and blood | William Guilmain

Dormant seed | Made of sap and blood | William Guilmain

Vestiges | Made of sap and blood | William Guilmain

Souvenirs | Made of sap and blood | William Guilmain

Reborn | Made of sap and blood | William Guilmain

The pulse of the earth | Made of sap and blood | William Guilmain

The white lady | Made of sap and blood | William Guilmain

Medusa | Made of sap and blood | William Guilmain

Sap | Made of sap and blood | William Guilmain

Octopus | Made of sap and blood | William Guilmain

Trunk | Made of sap and blood | William Guilmain

Roots | Made of sap and blood | William Guilmain

The breath of the leaf | Made of sap and blood | William Guilmain

