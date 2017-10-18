Lost in Transition by Ellen Schippers

Red Stamp Art Gallery is pleased to present LOST IN TRANSITION, Ellen Schippers’s personal exhibition, which will open on Saturday 21 October 2017 at the gallery’s location on Rusland 22, in the heart of Amsterdam; the show, curated by Sonia Arata, will be introduced, on the inauguration day, by a critical presentation by art historian, writer and guest curator Dick Adelaar.

LOST IN TRANSITION consists of a video installations section and a photographic part; it features the fascinating and enigmatic visual world peculiar to the Dutch artist, who with mastery blends various means of expression to lead the spectator through an experience: performance, video, photography and music together create a particular atmosphere which is able to seduce with its subtle emotional vibration.

From the digital threshold of the screens placed around the space, through refined video artworks and photographs belonging to the same cycle, ethereal and enigmatic figures appear, archetypal sirens and icons of the feminine which emerge from the sensual and deep imagination of Ellen Schippers.

It’s a magnetic and sophisticated universe which invites the visitor not only to an intense aesthetic fruition, but also to experience empathy with the distant and close calling of another dimension, theater of an alchemical transition where the temporary loss of the essence of identity constitutes a return towards the recovery of the integrity of the self and of the soul.

Ellen Schippers: LOST IN TRANSITION – In search of the missing frame

Ellen Schippers’s artistic production makes use of numerous expressive elements which the artist masterfully combines to produce an embracing unicum. The body and its movements, enacted by performers, the careful and calibrated choreography of gestures, the makeup, music, the sometimes inflatable sculpture-dresses, words and poetry, lights and colors: these are the elements of theatrical events that the viewer enjoys live or, as in the case of the latest production, through video installations where, in a filmic way, the staged situations are video-recorded and pass through several stages of processing, editing and an accurate selection of sequences and frames to be placed in the exhibition space by means of screens, projections and photographic images.

The focus of the artist and the attraction center which all the employed ingredients gravitate around is the creation of contexts and events able to catalyze the attention of the spectator, to take him out of the sphere of the ordinary and gradually immerse him in another dimension. The quality of fascination and seduction is used with the intent of creating an emotional and mental contact with those who enter its orbit: a sort of siren song able to mesmerize with the purpose of transmitting the silent and intimate voice of the psyche, of showing and communicating to the consciousness a concealed and living content.

In her role of director, Ellen Schippers creates the conditions that lead the public to be immersed in unique and unexpected experiences, which involve all senses and possess the qualities of the liminal: a parallel territory becomes visible and attention slowly brings into focus an unusual, unknown and at the same time familiar setting; from this position, similar to a limbo, neutral zone on the border of a pulsating and mysterious space, one begins to question.

In her earlier work the scenic and theatrical actions are designed in a direct, narrative and spectacular manner, through visual parables and metaphors. The performance has a precise beginning and end. In this initial period the artist’s intent is to highlight the various