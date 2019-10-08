This seeded an idea. Why not study these specific anomalies: “Liquid Mirrors,” in other words, water puddles, and their beauty in their abruptness, and disruptive clarity contrasting the murkiness around us. The man-made vertical mirror gives us a 180 degrees view, but, the liquid mirror on the horizontal plane, a disruptive phenomenon, caused by the still rain water in superficial depressions, heightens views 360 degrees horizontally, and 180 degrees parabolically, fanning up from zero to one-hundred-eighty degrees at the other end. All one has to do is walk around looking into it for a myriad of perspectives. This is not accounting for the various angles you can shoot for, by bending, squatting and moving your sideways for visuals that would make one dizzy.

Needless to say it, the mundane water puddle on the street is a latent theme park, waiting to be discovered – which, is just another contentious debate, on how we are ready to dole out thousands of dollars per head for plastic experiences, than making our lives more meaningful by observing our surroundings a tad more closely, for nothing. These “cenotes” that spring up after a rain fall, are shapeless, defying the depth perception and when still, reflect the passing world above. Over the years, I have kept my eyes open for every effect I could collect from and on these cenotes in the wake of rainfall. When it’s breezy, these liquid mirrors become impressionistic paintings. If one, so much as extricates oneself from their small screens, while walking or even driving, these wonderful mirrors can be had free!

On October 1, 2019, at around Noon, I waited for some friends by the Chicago Museum of History, on a park bench struggling to read – failing miserably in concentration. Then, I became curious as to what attributed to this failure. There were these sudden blobs of color changes and movements in my peripheral vision, and they emanated from a small puddle, 2 O’clock to where I sat. I moved my eyes up from my book to the puddle, and looked at it carefully. I now knew the source of my failure. The puddle had beckoned to me, as if it knew what I was reading: “Refraction & Motility” by Walter Lancaster, M.D., and seemed to exhort, “Don’t read – experience it!” what I saw, in that seemingly banal puddle was intriguing. At eye level, I saw full trees, no skyline… when I looked into the puddle, I saw the skyline in detail, as an amorphous inverted photograph, vignetted, as if through a periscope. Then, it quivered in the breeze to become an impressionistic painting.

The distant skyline appeared closer, and the angle of reflection shallow, but, the tree, very close to me, at a sharp angle of reflection was just an impression, moving in slow motion. The sky, as the background, changed the overall character of the puddle dramatically, from time to time. It went from being blue, to gray, to violet-peach tints. Set against the dark brown-gray mud, it was a window onto a colorful vaudevillian set that was changed constantly. I squinted at it for that Renoir effect. The joy I derived for almost an hour-and-a-half rendered my head dizzy with ideas. One of them: “The Motile Cenotes,” for which I would record as many as puddles I could find, and project them on to a large white wall using several projectors, in a dark space. The aesthetic effect on our psyches and reactions would make an intriguing study – worthy of pursuit.

The phenomenon of Reflection is very complex, and it would be remiss of me, if I did not share an outline of Dr. Lancaster’s theory in the understanding of it, which is fundamental to all photographers. “When the waves of light fall on a surface, some of the light is absorbed (converted into heat), some is transmitted depending on the transparency of the substance, and the rest is reflected in two ways. If the surface is very smooth, a mirror, the light ray is reflected so that the angle of reflection is equal to the angle of incidence. This is called specular reflection.”