 
 

Liminality by Pygmalion Karatzas

‘Liminality’ series was taken during the ‘Integral Lens’ 5-month photographic journey in United States sponsored by the Fulbright Artist Scholarship for a multi-perspectival study of architectural photography. 
A companion to the award-winning series ‘AQAL Views’, the series continues the exploration of the edge conditions of coastlines in urban and suburban locations. 

The title is a reference to the anthropological quality of ambiguity studied in rituals where participants are in a threshold consciousness state between their previous way of structuring identity and the new one that will emerge when the rite is complete. The long exposure technique incorporates the passage of time and suspends the ambiguity of our ephemeral interpretations. The minimalist and Zen-like aesthetic is meant to be the unifying underscore in the otherwise diverse exterior and interior conditions and subjects.

The series includes locations from Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, Los Angeles, and the Highway 1 coastline in California with landmark locations Big Sur, Monterey Bay, Pfeiffer beach, Morro Bay, Santa Barbara.  [Official Website]

Aquatic Piers and Alcatraz, San Francisco USA, 2016 © Pygmalion Karatzas

Aquatic Bay I, San Francisco USA, 2016 © Pygmalion Karatzas

Aquatic Bay II, San Francisco USA, 2016 © Pygmalion Karatzas

Bay Bridge at night, San Francisco USA, 2016 © Pygmalion Karatzas

Edgewater, Seattle USA, 2016 © Pygmalion Karatzas

Stearns Wharf, Santa Barbara USA, 2016 © Pygmalion Karatzas

Back Bay, Boston USA, 2015 © Pygmalion Karatzas

Belle Isle, Miami USA, 2016 © Pygmalion Karatzas

Biscayne Bay, Miami USA, 2016 © Pygmalion Karatzas

Brickell Key, Miami USA, 2016 © Pygmalion Karatzas

MacArthur Causeway, Miami USA, 2016 © Pygmalion Karatzas

South Beach, Miami USA, 2016 © Pygmalion Karatzas

South Beach II, Miami USA, 2016 © Pygmalion Karatzas

Pacific Grove I, Monterey USA, 2016 © Pygmalion Karatzas

Pacific Grove II, Monterey USA, 2016 © Pygmalion Karatzas

Pacific Grove III, Monterey USA, 2016 © Pygmalion Karatzas

Malibu Pier, Los Angeles USA, 2016 © Pygmalion Karatzas

Malibu Beach, Los Angeles USA, 2016 © Pygmalion Karatzas

Morro Bay, California USA, 2016 © Pygmalion Karatzas

Big Sur, California USA, 2016 © Pygmalion Karatzas

Pfeiffer beach, California USA, 2016 © Pygmalion Karatzas

