Kunduchi Minimalism by Abhijit Bose

It took me to reach Kunduchi around half an hour from Dar es Salaam city. There is a Beach Resort and one needs to pay to enter and sumptuous lunch and dinners are available at the restaurant. But the magic happens much before that.

The moment you enter through the main hall, you are sucked to the beach and once you step out, you enter in to the Paradise!

Everyone knows Tanzania for its wildlife but unfortunately people tend to overlook the virgin beauty of the landscape Tanzania offers in abundance. This story is of Kunduchi, built around with the fishermen of Tanzania. Moreover, it is the minimalism which emboldens the beauty of Tanzania, Kunduchi and the residents. I spent around two years to capture the beauty of Kunduchi in different seasons with the fishermen. They played a key role to remind me that simple living is the key to beauty. It is all about Minimalism resulting in to an epic feeling when I was packing off for the last time! And I shouted, “ God, Bury me here!”