Konyak of Nagaland by Trevor Cole

There are a few images here which illustrate how the younger generation, due to the spread of Christianity and globalisation, have abandoned the ancient ways. These images, in monochrome, illustrate how the elderly men of the tribe still have their facial tattoos and some adornment but once these tribesmen die out so too will their cultural traditions. They are often, due to their close proximity with Burma, addicted to opium smoking which limits their life expectancy and creates dependency. There are a few images here which illustrate how the younger generation, due to the spread of Christianity and globalisation, have abandoned the ancient ways. [Official Website]