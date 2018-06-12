B&W | Northern Europe  | 781 Views

Konyak of Nagaland by Trevor Cole

Konyak of Nagaland | Trevor Cole

An ancient tribe of former head hunters living in Nagaland, a remote area of NE India on the border with Myanmar (Burma).

Only the oldest of the tribe have remnants of their tribal traits and traditions. These images, in monochrome, illustrate how the elderly men of the tribe still have their facial tattoos and some adornment but once these tribesmen die out so too will their cultural traditions. They are often, due to their close proximity with Burma, addicted to opium smoking which limits their life expectancy and creates dependency.

There are a few images here which illustrate how the younger generation, due to the spread of Christianity and globalisation, have abandoned the ancient ways. [Official Website]

