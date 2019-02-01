I love the creative process from initial concept through to making it all come together in the finished photograph and I’m always excited and challenged to be planning the next image and figuring out how to make it work. I am very much hands on and resourceful, making props and some of the more elaborate outfits in my photographs, in fact I made the shoes for Not In Kansas, I feel that this brings an added uniqueness to each image.

With the series Not In Kansas location is key to the narrative, sometimes it has taken awhile to scout the appropriate location as creating narratives from my imagination can be difficult at times, trying to transcend these concepts into the real world practically can be difficult.