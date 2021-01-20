 
 

AmericaDnaInterview with Ted Chin; Digital Artist.

Dali is definitely one of my inspirations when I was learning about surreal art. However, jellyfish has nothing to do with his artwork. The gentle floating of clouds and jellyfish creates a sense of calm.
Francesco Scalici Francesco Scalici

Ted Chin is a digital artist & professional photographer based in San Francisco,CA. He uses photography and photoshop to tell fantasy stories.

With his skill, Ted has worked with Adobe, Apple, Warner Bros, Honda, Redbull…etc different companies to work on creative ad. Ted was also invited to a Tedx Talk in 2018. His art work was also showed in Hong Kong, Paris , and San Francisco galleries. Social media is where Ted mainly showcase his art work with his worldwide audience. [Official Website]

I’d like to begin this interview with a general overview of your work. I was fascinated when I saw some of the images, recognizing most from shared posts on social media sites like Instagram and Pinterest. In comparison with many other digital artists that I have come across, what I found stuck out from your work was a really clear understanding of when to not overcomplicate your subject. Would you say that as a digital artist it’s just as important knowing when to stop editing and when the main subject of your piece doesn’t require any more work? Furthermore, have you ever encountered a situation in which you found it difficult to stop editing? 

I remember when I first started drawing, I wanted to fill up the paper as much as I could. I liked to let my imagination run wild and let it take over the paper. One day when I was working on an art project in college, I remember my professor walked by and said: “sometimes it’s better to keep it simple.” 

I started to study other artists’ work and try to see how I can make my work simple but still send a strong message. After lots of practicing and experimenting, I found my style and balanced it more between complex and simple visuals. I like the subtle “unfinished” touch in some of my work. Maybe it’s better to leave a little bit of space on the canvas for me and the audience’s imagination. 

Morning Routine

On your website, you have a specific section dedicated to portraits. (Some of which have already been edited but not all). I’d like to ask if this collection of images are the beginnings of future concepts or ideas? Do you produce photographs under this category that will eventually become digital renditions?   

I actually haven’t been updating my website for a while. The main reason I have it is to show people that I can also shoot portraits in case they were wondering.

I’d like to know what your process is when preparing an idea and or concept? Of course, a lot of work goes into the preparation of each piece, (especially if you are creating digital pieces for specific campaigns like the recent Puma campaign). However, I would love to know a brief rundown of how you work. Whether this entails portraiture sessions, research on various artists beforehand or photographing landscapes before digital manipulation?        

I spend a lot of time on the internet and social media to look for inspiration. I saved cool ideas or concepts that I found or followed amazing artists’ work that I encountered with. I then created a mood board with all these amazing ideas, and see what I can take from each one of them and mix it to an idea with my take. Most of the time I do create a mood board for the specific client. This is to make sure we are communicating and sharing the same vision and inspiration. From there, I come up with concepts and get them approved by my clients before I start creating. 

Chillin

One of the subjects that you seem to be quite interested in is the jellyfish. It’s popped in various images as something dominant, almost as if the jellyfish is a kind of dream like giant. Could you tell us a bit about why the jellyfish is such a fascinating subject for you, also if the jellyfish has anything to do with Salvador Dali’s famous melting clocks & the idea of a dreamlike landscape?        

Dali is definitely one of my inspirations when I was learning about surreal art. However, jellyfish has nothing to do with his artwork. The gentle floating of clouds and jellyfish creates a sense of calm. Jellyfish breaking free into the sky evokes a feeling of freedom. By combining these two unique elements, I hope to bring a feeling of peace of mind. The idea of a dreamlike landscape is a fun way for me to escape reality. I hope to invite more people into my imagination world and inspire them with my art.

Tranqulity

I’m curious to know if you have ever attempted short animation from some of the digital works that you produce. It would be incredible to see the background or main subject of the piece move in come kind of way! Is animation off the table or is this something you might consider in the future?      

I have done a few short loop videos with simple movement. However I’m not sure if I’m a big fan of it. If I could I would want to build a 3d scene and loop effect. Or maybe trying to animated it with aftereffects. I would love to try to animated it and hopefully to share the results with you guys soon! 

Continuing on from my brief question about surrealism, the notion that your works of art demonstrate dreamlike landscapes, with many of the animals mirroring the environment around them is beautiful. Do surrealist artists such as Dali play a big part in inspiring you or are you far more interested in how ‘film’ particularly those in the sci-fi & fantasy genre play with characters in a landscape? For example, one image that I loved was a clear rendition from the sci-fi film ‘Arrival’…        

I’m heavily influenced with surreal artists and filmmakers from around the world. Growing up in Taiwan I read a lot of manga and watched a lot of anime and cartoons. I’m also a big fan of studio Ghibli’s films. ?When I was in college I started to learn more about Dali, Magritte, Man Ray, and other surreal artists’ work. Banksy is also one of my inspirations too. I would say these are my foundation and every new movie/films/art that I came across everyday are my new influence and inspiration. I feel blessed that I can find new art and also get to create them everyday. 

Concluding this interview with my final question: Is there any advice you would give to those photographers & digital artists who wish to produce work at this calibre? I’d also like to say a big thanks for your time in answering my questions and it was a pleasure to see your work!   

I think most of us worried too much before we even started. I would say just go ahead and try to create things you like. From there is just a lot of practice and problem solving. Also don’t forget to have fun and keep creating!  

Thank you for this opportunity! 

Birth of the Milky Way

Flamingo

A-Cats-Adventure

Big Fish

Little Red Riding Hood

Pluviophile



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

Francesco Scalici

Francesco Scalici

A recent MA graduate from the University of Lincoln, Francesco has now focused on landscape photography as the basis of his photographic platform. An author for DODHO magazine, Francesco’s interest in documentary photography has turned to writing and has had various articles, interviews and book reviews published on platforms such as: ‘All About Photo.com’, ‘Float Magazine’ and ‘Life Framer Magazine’. Currently on a photographic internship, Francesco has most recently been involved in the making of a short film titled: ‘No One Else’, directed by Pedro Sanchez Román and produced my Martin Nuza.

previous
The Silk Route Through Kyrgyzstan by Bharat Patel
next
Wonder Woman by Susanne Middelberg
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/BAnImage.jpg

ImageRights International provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/captureDay.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Z.jpg

Simply Stunning Landscapes – Would you like to capture stunning landscapes every time you shoot… without having to travel far from home?

MORE INFO
RELATED STORIES
Roots by Ani Zur

EuropeNudeRoots by Ani Zur

Sooner or later we think about our ancestry, about land we have sprouted from and will go into. The project “Roots” deals with two planes: ongoing author’s life with its comfortable conditions of existing and affections and life on the land with its hardships and worries,
Iceland ; Silence by Vassilis Triantis

B&WBioEuropeFeaturedIceland ; Silence by Vassilis Triantis

Once in Iceland one cannot be but taken aback by the vast landscape and the minimal presence of human intervention. It is almost a meditative experience to be engulfed by nature away from any urban distraction.
My Heart of Glass by Margrieta Jeltema

B&WConceptEuropeMy Heart of Glass by Margrieta Jeltema

Is Beauty a universal language? Why do we respond to Beauty? What exactly is beautiful? We always fall back on examples; the face of a beautiful girl, but also the lines in the face of a dear friend.
Tattoo : Live Canvas by Alessandro Risuleo

EuropeNudeTattoo : Live Canvas by Alessandro Risuleo

From an initially amateurish approach, he decided to attend some technical courses, focusing mainly on aspects that interested me more than others, like the body, the study of lights, the expressiveness.
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/insta.jpg
Emotions by Jady Bates

AmericaB&WShotEmotions by Jady Bates

Anger is both relief and a body flood to action; transitory though it may be. Love is surreal - learning and accepting, joyfully, yourself and others. 
Guatemala by Tom Bell

AmericaB&WFeaturedShotGuatemala by Tom Bell

The highland village markets are filled with people in colorful indigenous clothing, buying and selling brightly hued fruits and vegetables, blankets, woven goods, wood carvings, and articles for tourists.
RANDOM STORIES
Interview with Ovi D.Pop; Published in our print edition #11

DnaEuropeInterview with Ovi D.Pop; Published in our print edition #11

I am a very visual person; I have always been. I believe the human form and especially the female form is most fascinating and worth exploring in photography. However, I don`t like to be conventional and I believe that rendering it in a traditional manner in a photo is unsatisfying.
Presence by Daniel Murtagh

AmericaShotPresence by Daniel Murtagh

For Daniel Murtagh, the essence of a good portrait is ‘Presence’ , the experience of a person not merely seen, but felt . "I like to compare it to the experience in music , a certain combination of sounds expresses the intent of the composer"
Five minutes with Gennadiy Chernomashintsev

DnaEuropeFive minutes with Gennadiy Chernomashintsev

Gennadiy Chernomashintsev was born on the 23 July 1968 in Donetsk (USSR) now Ukraine.When he was a child, didn’t ever think about photography.
Favelas: the rhythm of change by Albertina d’Urso

EuropeFeaturedStoryFavelas: the rhythm of change by Albertina d’Urso

The favelas of Rio de Janeiro are mostly known for violence and drug trafficking. But, also if those problems still exist, life for most of the inhabitants has nothing to do with that. Favelas are becoming safer and better organized.
Heroes by Lionel Arnaudie

EuropeShotHeroes by Lionel Arnaudie

Heroes is my first series of photographs. This series of portrait represents the main two sides of my conception of manliness, a combination of strength and fragility.
Interview with Jose Girl

DnaEuropeInterview with Jose Girl

Jose Girl was born in Zaragoza in 1977, currently residing in Los Angeles; as a photographer she is intimately related to the rock world. Author of 3 books on this photography subject, her great vocation is portrait photography where she develops her full potential as an artist with a unique look endowing her images with a strong personal stamp
Rolling Blackout by Philippe Guionie

B&WConceptEuropeRolling Blackout by Philippe Guionie

I walk amidst the acrid dust of the working-class district of Mardjandaffack, I meet people’s gaze; I glimpse white silhouettes.
La Jeune Fille Et La Mort by Milana Angelova

ConceptEuropeLa Jeune Fille Et La Mort by Milana Angelova

Milana Angelova was born in the beautiful Omsk of Siberia. It was said that the day she was born, hundreds of white doves sang songs on the roof.
Daily Dream by Samad Ghorbanzadeh

AsiaB&WConceptDaily Dream by Samad Ghorbanzadeh

The most sorrowful songs of humans would be composed when your are hanged on the rope of time, between the ground and the air, yesterday and today, with a cold smile on your face and with a distressed mind
FEATURED STORIES
Haenyeo; Grandma divers by Alain Schroeder

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotHaenyeo; Grandma divers by Alain Schroeder

South Korea, Jeju island, known for its characteristic basalt volcanic rock, sits off South Korea. It is the home of the renowned Haenyeo or women of the sea who free dive off the black shores of Jeju harvesting delicacies from the sea.
China; The great wall by Chiara Felmini

EuropeFeaturedStoryChina; The great wall by Chiara Felmini

China is almost a continent and as such can offer extremes and opposites at the same time; the ancient and very distant culture can still be observed in remote villages, increasingly surrounded by the advancing and swallowing civilization.
South Sudan; Smoker women by Ana Maria Robles

AmericaFeaturedShotSouth Sudan; Smoker women by Ana Maria Robles

These women smoke tobacco, an ancient custom that marks their ancestry, identity and tribal pride. Their attitude was strong. Fierce. They were active participants of every ceremony and the Leaders of the communities. 
Descendants of Samurai Ryotaro Horiuchi

AsiaFeaturedShotDescendants of Samurai Ryotaro Horiuchi

In the Soma region of Fukushima prefecture, there is a traditional Samurai festival called “Soma Nomaoi”, which is said to have continued for more than 1000 years.
François Mitterrand by Diego Goldberg

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryFrançois Mitterrand by Diego Goldberg

I lived in France from 1976 to 1980. While there I had been covering the Socialist Party and when François Mitterrand decided to be a candidate again for the presidential elections I wrote him a letter with a project to document his campaign from the inside, with total access to his private and political activities.
Golden Gate; The Bridge, Reconstructed by Michael Yuan

AmericaCityFeaturedGolden Gate; The Bridge, Reconstructed by Michael Yuan

I wanted to challenge the perceptions of the Golden Gate Bridge. In solid red-orange and spanning 1.7 miles long, the Golden Gate Bridge is an icon of San Francisco.
The Orthogenesis of Soul by Sandipan Mukherjee

AsiaB&WConceptFeaturedThe Orthogenesis of Soul by Sandipan Mukherjee

We are all aware about the theory of biologically evaluation for Jean Baptist Lamarck. The theory tells about the evaluation of human how the structure of APE has got transferred to the today’s human being.
Protest in Brooklyn; Blessed to breathe by Bill Livingston

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryProtest in Brooklyn; Blessed to breathe by Bill Livingston

When George Floyd’s life was unnecessarily and brutally snuffed out by Minneapolis law enforcement on May 25, it was yet another final straw…and that straw was set ablaze around the globe.
Photographs; North Carolina State Fair by Avery Danziger

AmericaCityFeaturedPhotographs; North Carolina State Fair by Avery Danziger

I have been photographing the North Carolina State Fair since the early 70's. One of my oldest memories was the yearly outing of my family going to the State Fair in North Carolina, starting when I was 6 year old.... 
OTHER STORIES
X
stay in touch
Join our mailing list and we'll keep you up to date with all the latest stories, opportunities, calls and more.
We use Sendinblue as our marketing platform. By Clicking below to submit this form, you acknowledge that the information you provided will be transferred to Sendinblue for processing in accordance with their terms of use
We’d love to
Thank you for subscribing!
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted.
- Between 10/30 images of your best images, in case your project contains a greater number of images which are part of the same indivisible body of work will also be accepted. You must send the images in jpg format to 1200px and 72dpi and quality 9. (No borders or watermarks)
- A short biography along with your photograph. (It must be written in the third person)
- Title and full text of the project with a minimum length of 300 words. (Texts with lesser number of words will not be accepted)
This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
Issue #14 | September 2020
Current Issue
Vicky Martin
Ryotaro Horiuchi
Susanne Mildeelberg
Diego Bardone
Nicky Hamilton
Alain Schroeder
Printed on 80# matte paper 22x28cm | 100 Pages
Showroom
September 7 to October 31, 2020
Julia Fullerton-Batten
LOOKING OUT FROM WITHIN
Get in touch
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
49
Days
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
CALL
FOR ENTRIES
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Are you ready?
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Contact
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted. This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation.
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
NEW!
FOLLOW US.
Subscribe now and get a free access to a curated list of resources.
Feel free to contact.
2017 (C) All rights reserved.
ghfd
February 28, 2021
Don't forget the date