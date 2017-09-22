Interview with Nathan Wirth ; Honorable Mention in our Black & White 2017

Nathan Wirth, who was born and raised in San Francisco, is a self-learned photographer that uses a variety of techniques— including long exposure and infrared— to express his unending wonder of the fundamental fact of existence by attempting to focus on the silence that we can sometimes perceive in between the incessant waves of sound that often dominate our perceptions of the world.

Nathan earned both his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in English Literature from San Francisco State University and brings a deep appreciation of poetry to his explorations of place (especially the sea). Poets such as George Oppen, Gary Snyder, Seamus Heaney, Robert Frost, Elizabeth Bishop, Mary Oliver, Lorine Niedecker, and George Mackay Brown have played a fundamental role in shaping his attention to the things and places that he photographs. Often returning to the same locations many times, Nathan seeks to explore the silence and the sublimity of those places. In addition to poetry, Nathan is profoundly influenced by the paintings of Caspar David Friedrich, Edward Hopper, Mark Rothko, and Camille Pissarro and the photography of Michael Kenna, Edward Weston, and Wright Morris.[Official Website] [Print Version] [Digital Version]

Can you tell a little about yourself?

I am a father and a husband and a fairly reliable friend. I am an English teacher at a community college in San Francisco. I am a gardener, a “sometimes” writer, and a failed poet. I am currently studying Ikebana (a Japanese style of arranging flowers). For many years, I have been studying poetry and Zen (in particular, the brushing of Zen calligraphy, the writings of Dogen, the setting of stones and the raking of sands in Zen gardens, the practice of mu shin no shin (mind of no mind), and the awareness of wabi sabi). I especially enjoy drinking tea imported from China, fine dark-roasted coffee, and delicious red wines from California and Oregon. I enjoy cooking, hiking and traveling. I am preoccupied with nature and nature writing. I have been an avid fan of American and international cinema for over 45 years. I listen to lots and lots and lots of jazz (Miles, Coltrane, Monk, Lee Morgan, Bill Evans, Chet Baker, etc.), classical music (Mahler, Beethoven, Bach, etc.), older rock and roll (Van Morrison, Neil Young, The Rolling Stones, The Grateful Dead, Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan, etc.), folk (Townes Van Zandt, Nick Drake, Gillian Welch, etc.), and bluegrass and the blues. I am fascinated by many, many painters and photographers (too many to mention).

And I also work on my own photography, though, to be entirely honest, I do not think of myself as a photographer. But I do use cameras and lenses and filters and other photography stuff just like real photographers do.

How did you get interested in photography?

When asked this question, I often tell the story of how my wife tried to stop me from buying my first DSLR back in 2007 because she thought I was going through a midlife crisis and buying a toy to compensate for the fact that I was no longer youthful (and clearly I could not afford a fancy, fast car like wealthier men). She was certain that I would be bored after a few weeks. This particular instance is one of the few times she has ever admitted to me that she was entirely wrong.

That said— I, like many, had been taking photos for a long time but only with an instant film camera and only to record memories of vacations and parties and other personal experiences. However, I had also been, for quite some time, enjoying viewing the work of many of the more famous black and white photographers (Edward Weston, Paul Strand, Henri Cartier Bresson, Ansel Adams, Wright Morris, and Walker Evans to name a few). Until the advent of the somewhat affordable DSLR, I had never thought about the possibility of trying to work on my own images with the same careful attention as the photographers whose work I had long admired.

What inspired your Infrared Silence Series?

First and foremost, I have always loved trees—especially oaks and redwoods. I have hiked among them for most of my life, so it was only natural that, after a while, I would try and find a way to photograph them in a way that reflects my appreciation for them. I am also very fond of the “lone tree” motif. Alas—it is such a popular motif that it has become, for many, a cliché. I, honestly, do not understand that, for I never tire of encountering a lone tree on a hill when I am walking or driving in the countryside—nor do I ever tire of seeing images of them. All of that said— I wanted to express their inherent silence and, hopefully, challenge the cliché with a somewhat fresh look at the motif. In my way of seeing things, few motifs express silence more fully and richly than a lone tree or a few trees huddled together, so I have tried to focus on expressing and highlighting that.

I had been interested in experimenting with infrared photography for a while. I am fascinated by the way an infrared converted camera generally captures green leaves as white and blue skies as black and, thus, providing an opening for exploring dark tonal contrasts. However, I am not drawn to the overly “white” infrared images, the ones that make a summer day look a bit like winter. In all my photography, I am drawn to contrasts and tones, so I set out to find a way to use infrared to express such qualities. Naturally, I turned to the always reliable process of darkening (burning) and lightening (dodging) parts of the image.

Finally, when I capture light, I feel as if I am capturing the very essence of silence— the brilliance of light providing life and illumination with no sound— so when I wander around in the world, I wait to encounter those moments when light illuminates in its fullest potential for expressing silence (which I then emphasize when I dodge and burn my images). In many of my infrared images, I have tried to present the light of the sun as if it is a brilliant, natural spotlight illuminating the landscape. For me, this illumination is both physiological (our eyes scanning the landscape of our lives) and philosophical / spiritual (our minds and hearts inwardly contemplating the presence of what is being illuminated).

How would you define your general style of photography?

An attempt to capture silence (in, most often, black and white).

Could you tell us anything about your technique and creating process?

In Zen, there is the concept of mushin no shin (mind of no mind). This is what interests me. I seek to free myself from the concerns and considerations about what I am doing and simply create. Photography has become my practice. I return to it to simply do it and to simply create. I continue to create because it is part of the practice. In order to create, one often needs tools. To work on digital long exposure and infrared photography one needs a camera, a lens, some filters, some software, some paper, some ink, and a printer. I have amassed the tools I need and I work on my practice. My process is mostly experimental and improvised, nearly every image found and encountered in the moment. That said— I seem to have found a “certain look” that many associate with me. If this is true, I have only arrived at this look by simply being attentive to the practice of photography. It was not calculated. I did not seek to arrive at this point. I arrived at this moment by simply … yes … attending to the practice.

In your opinion, what makes a good nude photograph?

Since I have never worked on any nude photography of my own, I have never been asked this question before. However, I certainly have definite views. The majority of the nude images I have encountered over the years are little more than an excuse to capture something obviously sexual in a fairly non-artistic way— and to be quite honest much of it, the majority of nude photography being photographs of women, is really quite demeaning to both the power and value that each and every woman possesses. I do not think there is anything inherently wrong with erotic / sexual behavior or the photography of it—but the ubiquity of images of women who are wantonly gazing at the viewer of the image (which will typically be men) really expresses something that is beyond simply capturing an individual’s erotic expression. These images, if we are all being honest, make women (and sometimes men) an object that can be sold to an eager viewer seeking what they think or have come to accept as beautiful and sexual. Again— I see nothing wrong with capturing the naked body and nothing wrong with photographing sex. I just feel that the intent and the presentation behind most of these images is to simply titillate, and, personally, I see little or no value in that, and, once again, most of these pictures objectify and cheapen women and femininity. In the end, it makes much of the genre of nude photography a product, a lie, a cheap business transaction.