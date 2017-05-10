Inside the camera bag of Oliver Weber

Actually I don’t have any special Camera Bag. As a street and documentary photographer I prefer to travel anonymously, not wanting to be recognized as a photographer. As a general rule, I drift along on the streets; things don’t come to me at a hectic pace or in a rush. Photography is not actually at the forefront of my mind, rather it’s about having a lot of human interaction. The image through the viewfinder creates a sense of eagerness in me, as well as a sense of relaxation at the same time. All events condense around me in one moment. Then it’s a matter of capturing it in such a way that it becomes something special.

Currently he lives and works on the Canary Island of La Gomera. His specialty areas are reportage, portrait and what has come to be recognized as street photography. His work has been exhibited internationally and published in leading magazines and newspapers, including DIE ZEIT, DER SPIEGEL, SÜDDEUTSCHE ZEITUNG, El PAIS, COLORFOTO, PREMIERE (FRANCE), MERIAN and STERN MAGAZIN. [ Official Website ]

Oliver (born September 7, 1970 in Munich) is a documentary photographer, physician and Professor of Visual Arts (California University).

If I would have to carry a heavy and eye-catching camera bag, this fact would disturb all the focused moments. My bag gives me enough space to carry:

Fujifilm X100T. / 2x 32 GB SD-Cards. / A cloth to clean the lens. / 2 Extra batteries. / Two packs of cigarettes. / 1 Sock. / A Lighter. / My purse (Passport, Credit Cards, …). / My latchkey. / My iPhone. / A local map.

What’s the most surprising thing you carry?

Right now a sock to protect my new iPhone.

What is the one thing you couldn’t live without?

Exploring the facial language: as a doctor and photographer I believe in the importance of facial language. Faces are vivid maps of human experience which I have to read to understand somebody else to some extent. In my pictures I like to explore those rare, comical or graphically interesting “coincidences” that daily life offers when people interact with each other and their environment, while always trying to keep a balance between form and content.

What are some of the details that you find essential for your style of bags?

The bag should be simple and easy to use with enough space for my daily small equipment.

What are the important things for protecting your camera gear?

My right arm wearing my bag on the right side over my shoulder. The Fujifilm Premium Leather Case. If it’s raining: my jacket.

Can you give me the essential carry kit when traveling the globe (bags, accessories etc.)?

All I told you above + my Laptop, External Drives and a Card Reader and Battery charger.