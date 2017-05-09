In the moon´s room by Becky Moseman

“Oh, to go where the clouds sleep, Where the moons dance, And the stars weep. I went into the moon’s room, Zoom, Zoom. There were stars in his closet and clouds in his bed, and lying in the corner a black bird with her feathery black head.”

A boys honor and oath to his deceased aunt to carry on the story they created and threaded together about a black bird, and the moon. Rebecca describes her photography as a observation and emotional response to her life, her experiences, and the world around her. Her photography is at times a reflection of the emotional lives of her children, sometimes an observation of human behavior, other times an interpretation of her own emotional expression. She describes her photography as a raw need to express visually what may be hard to do verbally. [Official Website]