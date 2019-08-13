The Navy Yard is A redeveloped old navy ship yard in Philadelphia. It was an important shipyard for the navy for almost two centuries.

It now still host the Naval Inactive Ship Maintenance Facility. Philadelphia was not only the place were they founded America, it was also the place were the Navy was founded in 1775. Besides a the Inactive Ship Maintenance Facility, now all sorts of start ups and companies mingle here, from Pharmaceuticals to fashion companies. The abandoned rusty ware houses also attract a lot of new bars and restaurants.

The inactive vessels you see on the site have all sorts of destinations. Some will be disposed, dismantled and recycled. Some will we donated to museums, sold, used for artificial reefing or a target ship. While other navy vessels are still on a list for reactivation.

Just like the companies and restaurants, the old rusty red navy yard also has a big attraction on creative and photographers. In my ongoing search, I explore industrial sites, harbors and ports to capture the raw, ugly and unexpected beauty of these urban places. I usually edit in black and whites, but the Pillly Navy Yard is so full of beautiful red rust, it must be presented in full color. [Official Website]