Europe | Exhibitions    307 Views  

Howard Schatz ; 25 years

Howard Schatz | 25 years
Howard Schatz | 25 years

Howard Schatz is an award-winning photographer who has received international acclaim for his portrait photography and work in various genres including studies of dancers, athletes, and human body.

The photographs of Howard Schatz are exhibited extensively around the world and are included in the collections of numerous museums such as International Center of Photography, Oakland Museum and Musee de L’Elysee amongst others. His work has appeared in countless magazines throughout the world, including Vanity Fair, Vogue, The New York Times Magazine, The New Yorker, TIME, Sports Illustrated, US News and World Report, and GQ Italia.

It is worth noting that such a success in photography was preceded by an academic career as a retina specialist. Schatz completed his medical degree at The University of Illinois College of Medicine and worked for many years as an ophthalmologist in San Francisco, CA, before turning to photography, his second career and passion. His first profession had a strong impact on his photographic methods teaching him to look precisely at the people and to make approach to everybody. “Dancers”, “Athletes”, “Human Body”, “Folds” and “Motion Studies” series offer a detailed study of the human physique in between science and aesthetic dimension.
Schatz images: 25 years.
Howard Schatz. Shawn Crawford #1, sprinter, photographed at the USA Nationals in Eugene, OR, June 2001

In his photographic work Howard Schatz also acts as a painter and a director. In his “Projection” and “Beauty” series Schatz uses light and paint to create different patterns on perfect body surfaces. Inventing scenarios for “In Character: Actors Acting” series he assigned F. Murray Abraham the following task “You are a teenage girl chosen to go backstage at a Justin Timberlake concert”. His subjects were keen on the idea of being given “something to play” instead of simply posing to the portraits.

Howard Schatz | 25 years
Howard Schatz | 25 years

As brightly as with professional actors Howard Schatz works with the heroes of the series “Homeless” and “In prison” using others methods and approaches. He creates sensitive collaboration between himself and people who would seem to have little reason to want to be in front of camera. For a few minutes they are the center of attention not as statistics objects in the debates on public policy but as themselves, as people with their own stories. In consequence of carefully created distance his subjects feel safe and the viewers avoid the sense of shame looking at the portraits.

While Howard Schatz work apparently refers to various photographic practices and master photographers such as Robert Mapplethorpe, Greg Gorman and Gien Milli, his own work has a distinctive voice in contemporary world of images. His work captures subjects that challenge the viewer to redefine form, place, and perspective. Due to the large formats we are able to relate to the image and to notice the details, usually inaccessible to human eye.

Over the last 25 years, Schatz’s work has been published in 20 books. His 2-volume Retrospective “Schatz Images: 25 Years” is a winner of a 2015 American Photo Book of the Year Award, The International Photography Award for Book of the Year and has Gold Medal The One Eyeland 2015.

Howard Schatz | 25 years
Howard Schatz | 25 years

The Lumiere Brothers Center for Photography

19 Jan – 12 Mar 2017

Bolotmaya emb. 3, b1

Moscow

http://www.lumiere.ru/

Howard Schatz | 25 years
Howard Schatz | 25 years
TAGS FROM THE STORY

You may also like

Pakistan2013_0793_10b1

5 Talented Italian Photographers

emilie-arfeuil_little-ghosts_03

Little Ghosts by Emilie Arfeuil

Oblivious to the absolutely polluted and dirty marine surroundings, a fisherman's child of the island of Koh Kong (Cambodia) proceeds to take a bite to the delicious piece of crab that his mother has boiled for him. The once extremely beautiful peaceful, idyllic and transparent waters in where this fishing village was established have been turned into a dumpsite throughout the years, and the locals, who were once able to fish close to the coast, find it harder and harder to harvest any captures, and in order to succeed they need to cover very long sailing distances and spend much more time out in the ocean. As an added difficulty and due to the climate change, the waters have raised extremely high, flooding the village each year and threatening to make it disappear beneath the waters. Some of the locals have already relocated themselves inland Cambodia, well aware that the village is doomed, but others , although they certainly do consider that alternative, keep waiting there , because as they say, "they have no other place to go and no other way of earning their lives". In the beginning, as one of the old inhabitants said, they thought that mother nature could swallow all the waste they dumped there because it usually was always carried away by the waters, so none of them thought about pollution. As the number of inhabitants increased due to the comparatively high status living status in relation to the inland living Cambodians, more and more wooden homes were constructed standing on pillars over the waters. Curiously enough, no one thought about any means of disposing their increasing waste or any sewage systems, so the continuous impact of throwing of the garbage into the water plus the throwing of toxic liquids has not only changed the biodiversity surrounding the village, but has solidified into a permanent waste land, and the waters do not drag away the waste anymore.

Javier Sanchez Monge Escardo – A Spanish Photojournalist

Diane Arbus, Woman on the street with her eyes closed, N.Y.C. 1956; courtesy The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ copyright © The Estate of Diane Arbus, LLC. All rights reserved

SFMOMA presents Diane Arbus: In the beginning in the new Pritzer Center for photography

portrait

Five minutes with Francisco Arteaga

Ruth Chaya Leonov-Carmely, Nechama Weitman, Pnina Leonov, 2010

This place

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *