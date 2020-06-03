AmericaShotHow is your quarantine going? by Roshni Khatri
This project started with my longing to talk to strangers. Thinking a lot about intimacy and isolation, I started photographing my street encounters with couples who were spending their quarantine together in Bushwick, Brooklyn.
Thinking a lot about intimacy and isolation, I started photographing my street encounters with couples who were spending their quarantine together in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Talking to these couples, staying 6 feet away from them and maintaining the rules of social distancing, I found a way to connect with them as they told me their stories.
About Roshni Khatri
Roshni Khatri was born in New Delhi, India in 1996. She graduated with a bachelors in media and communications from the University of Delhi in 2017. She was freelancing as a photographer during her bachelors. She moved to Mumbai to work as an associate producer and an assistant DOP at a film production house called The Wedding Filmer. Roshni is currently based in New York and she is a full-time student in the Documentary Practice and Journalism program at the International Center of Photography. [Official Website]
