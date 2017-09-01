Conceptual | Europe     459 Views   

Homeless notbeing notbelonging by Ismaël Guye

Not being, not belonging: to anything, to anywhere. How to survive if you are excluded and alone? How to survive if you don’t have a place, if you don’t have a home?

Just pretend that nothing happens; take a place: put a bed, a table, a calendar, a clock, some clothes on a chair… “Move on” while the day to day invades every crack with the silent hope that “the everyday seems to be at home, wherever you are”.

Fill your life with traces. Traces of these stories you have to tell: your stories, my stories. And this is the project: tell my stories, their stories, our stories… through photographs of those inhabited rooms where the only human presence is the way that our daily actions occupy the space and thus know of myself, them and us.

With that (not so hidden) desire that maybe, something will be understood about that loneliness and regular searching that the exclusion incorporates in whom suffer it. [Official Website]

Homeless notbeing notbelonging | Ismaël Guye
Homeless notbeing notbelonging | Ismaël Guye
Homeless notbeing notbelonging | Ismaël Guye
Homeless notbeing notbelonging | Ismaël Guye
Homeless notbeing notbelonging | Ismaël Guye
Homeless notbeing notbelonging | Ismaël Guye
Homeless notbeing notbelonging | Ismaël Guye
Homeless notbeing notbelonging | Ismaël Guye
Homeless notbeing notbelonging | Ismaël Guye
