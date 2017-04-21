Havana by David Saxe

Havana is a city suspended in time, where life slowly drifts to a steady salsa beat.

People are civil and friendly—they will argue baseball in the park, walk along the Malecon, make love, marry, and raise families—a simple story often repeated throughout the world. It is a city with soul, good food, hot sun, and a virtual visual feast for the eyes.

David Saxe first visited Cuba three years ago, simply out of curiosity, and because it was so close to his home in Florida. As often happens, projects can spring up from from ordinary situations such as these and the urge to return lingered. He has recently just completed his second visit to Cuba and hopefully will return a few more times, and what began as an ordinary visit has slowly evolved into a future book project.

David Saxe was born in Montreal, Canada, in 1943. He studied fine art at L’Ecole des beaux arts in Montreal, and from 1980-1984 he studied with Canadian photographer John Max. He moved to the United States in 1992, and now spends his time between Santa Fe, New Mexico and West Palm Beach, Florida.

His work has been published in LFI Magazine, Photo Review, B&W Magazine, and Zoom. He has exhibited in group and solo shows in Canada, the United States, and Europe.

“I have always enjoyed looking at things. I am a compulsive voyeur –an observer– and the task of recording with my camera, what I see is just a logical progression of that compulsion. What really excites me is stripping the unnecessary elements from a scene, narrowing it down to its basic elements, allowing it to become a personal story— something different than what is apparent on the surface.”

David is represented by Robin Rice Gallery in New York. [Official Website]