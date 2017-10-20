Haenyeo Exhibition by Jose Jeuland

HAENYEO SINGAPORE is organized by COCO PR & Communications and proudly supported by, Epson Singapore – the official print sponsor for the exhibition, Korean Tourism Organization, Embassy of the Republic of Korea and Sproud Private Limited. The Fullerton Hotel Singapore is the official venue sponsor for HAENYEO SINGAPORE.

Mr Kang Juhong, Deputy Chief of Mission, Minister and Consul-General, Embassy of the Republic of Korea will be attending the launch of HAENYEO SINGAPORE. 10% of the proceeds from the sale of the prints in the exhibition will be donated to the Singapore Committee for UN Women.

About Jose Jeuland

Jose Jeuland is a professional Fujifilm X – photographer. Photography is one of his many passions in life – from the sprawling green fields of his native Brittany to the dense snarl of Colombo’s back alleys, Jose’s trips are never complete without his trusted camera as his companion. Jose possesses the innate ability to bring his audience on a journey through his photographs – each frame telling an intricate story of its own. A firm believer of hard work through dedication, Jose approaches his passion for photography with the same grit – capturing life’s fleeting moments and expressions through the lens of perseverance. Jose finds happiness in backpacking and exploring the unknown facades of new cities with his camera, as well as connecting with the locals to document different ways of living that reflects a divergence of cultures.In addition to being a professional photographer, Jose Jeuland is a triathlete. Jose has traversed various countries, competing in races held in demanding conditions. In between triathlon training and exploring places off the beaten track, Jose is currently working to produce his first photography exhibition in Singapore in 2017. With avid art collectors in mind, he will also be releasing for sale limited edition print art with numbered certificates.Jose is a French National and is married with a Singaporean wife. He is based in Singapore.