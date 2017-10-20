Haenyeo Exhibition by Jose Jeuland

Singapore-based French photographer from Brittany, Jose Jeuland, will be holding his first photography exhibition in the East Garden Foyer of The Fullerton Hotel Singapore.
Titled HAENYEO SINGAPORE, the exhibition features a collection of compelling portraits of the Haenyeo, each telling a story of the hardships faced by these women.
In the South Korean province of Jeju, diving is a tradition that can be traced back as far as 434 A.D. By the 17th century, diving became the profession that was held by women exclusively as men went out to fish or row warships. Using no breathing equipment – only flippers and goggles – the women sweep the sea floor for abalones, conches, and octopuses.
Over time, a semi-matriarchal society formed on Jeju, with the Haenyeo taking the helm as the head of their households. Before the Haenyeo were inscribed into UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list in December 2016, they were relatively unheard of outside of Korea. Today, they are celebrated as an invaluable gem of Jeju as the profession is slowly fading away with more women taking a deep dive into the corporate world. Due to the perilous nature of the profession, these women are constantly toeing the line between life and death. Jeuland’s photographs capture both the rawness of their human fragility and their incredible mental and physical strength. Come explore this astounding dichotomy at the exhibition and have a glimpse at the rich tradition of the Haenyeo through Jeuland’s introspective lens.
HAENYEO SINGAPORE is organized by COCO PR & Communications and proudly supported by, Epson Singapore – the official print sponsor for the exhibition, Korean Tourism Organization, Embassy of the Republic of Korea and Sproud Private Limited. The Fullerton Hotel Singapore is the official venue sponsor for HAENYEO SINGAPORE.
Mr Kang Juhong, Deputy Chief of Mission, Minister and Consul-General, Embassy of the Republic of Korea will be attending the launch of HAENYEO SINGAPORE. 10% of the proceeds from the sale of the prints in the exhibition will be donated to the Singapore Committee for UN Women.
About Jose Jeuland
Jose Jeuland is a professional Fujifilm X – photographer. Photography is one of his many passions in life – from the sprawling green fields of his native Brittany to the dense snarl of Colombo’s back alleys, Jose’s trips are never complete without his trusted camera as his companion. Jose possesses the innate ability to bring his audience on a journey through his photographs – each frame telling an intricate story of its own. A firm believer of hard work through dedication, Jose approaches his passion for photography with the same grit – capturing life’s fleeting moments and expressions through the lens of perseverance. Jose finds happiness in backpacking and exploring the unknown facades of new cities with his camera, as well as connecting with the locals to document different ways of living that reflects a divergence of cultures.In addition to being a professional photographer, Jose Jeuland is a triathlete. Jose has traversed various countries, competing in races held in demanding conditions. In between triathlon training and exploring places off the beaten track, Jose is currently working to produce his first photography exhibition in Singapore in 2017. With avid art collectors in mind, he will also be releasing for sale limited edition print art with numbered certificates.Jose is a French National and is married with a Singaporean wife. He is based in Singapore.