Dodho Magazine partnered with GuruShots "The Worlds Greatest Photo Game" in a photo challenge contest titled "Macro Shots"  Over 100,000 photos were submitted and more than 45 million votes were cast!
Dodho Magazine partnered with GuruShots “The Worlds Greatest Photo Game” in a photo challenge contest titled “Macro Shots”  Over 100,000 photos were submitted and more than 45 million votes were cast!

GuruShots is a platform for people who love taking photos. GuruShots believes that taking photos is an amazing way to express one’s self. Wanting it to be fun and meaningful, GuruShots turned the sharing of ones photos into an exciting game packed with plenty of opportunities to show off one’s talent. Every month almost 4 billion votes are cast in over 400 themed challenges!  It’s free to join! Just  go to www.gurushots.com

Maria Friedrich | Sweden
Top Photographer

NIR-BOD | Bulgaria
Top Photo

Michał Skarbiński | Poland
Guru’s Top Pick


Abra Floris | Romania

Aimée Arbic | United-States

Alain Rochecouste – Ireland

Alan Applin | Great-Britain

Aleksander Kwiatkowski | Poland

Ana Isabel Pe Ri | Tonga

Anatoly Chomko | Ireland

Andrew Bird | United Kingdom

aogmike | United States

Arkadiusz Stań | Poland

art_hax | Canada

Arthur Oleary | United States

Arturo Aiello | Italy

Attila Mészáros | Hungary

Dagmar Meyer | Germany

Daniel Fernandez | United States

Darius Peckus | United states

Dave Hatton | United States


Claudia Kellermann | Germany

Cmarie Photography Owens | United States

Cristian Ferro | Italy

d.bateman | United Kingdom

Average Joe | Spain

Avikal-Sebastiano-C.B.(Outsiders) | Italy

Barbara Singer | United States

Bojan Vozar | Serbia

Brad Hedgman | Australia

Catherine Litster | United Kingdom

Charles Saglimbene | United States

Charlotte Rhodes | Great Britain

Chrissie Barrow | United Kingdom

Christian Bagnol | France

Christopher Bond | Japan

Christopher Leth | Denmark

Christy Coats | Canada

Claire Wright | United States


David Feldt | Sweden

davidjarman52 | United Kingdom

Dewan Karim | Canada


Dima Mushko | Israel

Dirk Van Daele | Belgium

Dominik Hoiß | Germany

Donnie Scott | United kingdom

Edward Payne | United Kingdom

Ekaterina Karavaeva | Russia

Ela Opatowiecka | Canada

eleegp | United States

entelaseferi | Canada

Ester Keel | United States

Fabrice Lombard | Switzerland

fabrizia chiappa | Italy

Ferenc PERESZLÉNYI | Hungary

Fifo Photos | United States

Francois Duminy | South Africa

Fred Kowalo | United States

Gabriel Fox | Brazil

Gigi Cioffi-Spanola | United States

Gil Shmueli | Israel

Giuliana Vega | Italy

Gloria Tunn | Canada

gordana_nd | Macedonia

Grażyna Rompel | Poland

Greg Taylor | United States

Guy Wilson | Israel

Hali Sowle | United States

Hazel Tervit DiMillo | Canada

Heidi Andersson | Sweden


Herbert Pregel | Germany

Herbert Stachelberger | Austria

Horácio Raposo Lopes | Portugal

Ilan Horn | Israel

Irmin Bernstädt | Germany

Isak Venter | South Africa

Izabella Blume Firla | Germany

Jaime Portaleoni | Germany

Juri Tamborelli | Italy

Julie Hayzlett | United States

Julie Frank | United States

Joss Linn Gagné | Canada

Jorge Urosa | Spain

joncam909 | United Kingdom

Joel Franck | United States

Joao Alves | Portugal

Joana Katina | Republic of Lithuania

Joakimnik | Sweden

Jesse Darriene Garcia | Canada

Jesper Wikstrom | Sweden

Jean Francois Faure | France

Jc Klatte | United States

Javier Muñoz | Spain

Javier Garcia Alvarez | Spain

Jared Carseldine New Zealand

Janna_123 | Germany

Jaja Huggins | Trinidad and Tobago


Jan Mikael Nokelainen | Finland



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

