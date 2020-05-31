 
 

Dodho Magazine partnered with GuruShots "The Worlds Greatest Photo Game" in a photo challenge contest titled "Animals in close up"  Over 100,000 photos were submitted and more than 45 million votes were cast!
GuruShots is a platform for people who love taking photos. GuruShots believes that taking photos is an amazing way to express one’s self. Wanting it to be fun and meaningful, GuruShots turned the sharing of ones photos into an exciting game packed with plenty of opportunities to show off one’s talent. Every month almost 4 billion votes are cast in over 400 themed challenges!  It’s free to join! Just  go to www.gurushots.com

Buddy Woods – United States
Top Photographer

Elke Gamsjäger – Austria
Top Photo

Владимир (subwayomsk) – Russia
Guru’s Top Pick


Ajit Deokar – United States

Aleksandra Watanuki -Japan

Alexandra Surkova – Spain

Anders Hagström – Sweden

Andre Miranda – Brazil

Andrew Blanchard – United States

Andrzej Kulik – Poland

Andy Fowlie – Germany

Ann Sofi Eriksson – Sweden

AnnaPZphoto.com – Italy

Antonio Iñiguez – France

anyzark – Poland

Arvo Silm – Estonia

Asbjørn Kristiansen – Norway

David Sharp – United-Kingdom

Debs Saker – United Kingdom

Eugen Chibakov – Germany

youngalby – United States

Xan White – Switzerland


Veselin Trendafilov – Bulgaria

Fabio Brocchi – Italy

Eveline Jenni – Switzerland

Didier-DVD – Thailand

ashokdm12 – India

Dash Koron – Russian Federation

Darrell Stover – Canada

Danny Marx – Belgium

Cristian Cortez – United States

Claudio Serangeli – Italy

Cindy Lange – United States

Christof Bramorski – Germany

Charles Sutton – United States

Charles Gammon – United States

Carlton Campbell – United Kingdom

c_lumiere – United Kingdom

Bruno Tartaglione – Italy

Brian Mumaw – United States

Brandi Sidebottom – United States


fotonicosubito – Italy

János Gergő Mladonyiczki – United Kingdom

Izumi Schmidt – New Zealand

Ircsi Ecsedi – Hungary

Haydn Vear – New Zealand

Håkan Liljenberg – Sweden

Gil Shmueli – Israel

Gert ter Horst – Netherlands

Geraldo Delgado – United states


Jay Shaw – Thailand

Margarida Afonso Silva-Portugal

Marcello Spaccia-Czechia

Luka Sharabidze-United States

Luis Garcia-United States

Luca de Grandis-Switzerland

Leanne Vennard-Great Britain

kuriene-Netherlands

Koos Smit-South africa

Kenna Smith Diable-United States

Keith Milne-New Zealand

Katherine Mallus-United States

Julie Farrell Clark-United States

Jota KanOudo-Portugal

Josh Woodcock-United-States

Joseph Finder – United States

Photography by Sergina-United States

Ryan Dilollo-Canada

Ron Conigliaro-United States

Robert Christianson-United States

Rob de Ridder-Netherlands

Rick Cutright-United States

Richard Picard-France

Rene Heil-Germany

Tomas Klima-United Kingdom

Zdenek Pachovsky-Czechia


Juraj Benčík-Czechia

Mario Wanderer-Poland

Per Hultebrand-Sweden

Olga Krok-Finland

Oleksandr Ko-Romania

Nishakanth Yogarajah-Sri Lanka

Nidhi Rathi Saraogi-India

Nick Mantelos-Greece

mr money shots-United States

Mike Johnson-United States

Mike Fehr-United States

Michele Guglielmi-Italy

Michael Pf-Germany

Michael Hemming-United States

Michael Camilleri-Australia

Merl Antal György-Hungary

Marius Vorster-South Africa

Santhosh Manganam-Kuwait

Susan Moss-Australia

Steve Vitello-United States

Sophie Brown-United Kingdom

Sköt Wood-United States

Siv Jannecke Haugen-Norway

Severine Benzimra-France

Serena Vachon-United states

Thierry Schuppisser-Switzerland


 



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

