Gray souls by María Tudela

My name is María Tudela Bermúdez.For me the photography goes together with provocation.

Otherwise it will not cease to be more than a mere “something in a paper or in a monitor”. A photograph goes beyond looking at it or admiring it, it exists to feel it.

It is between reality and non-existence where I would encompass my work, in that thin line that separates you from reality, but does not disconnect you from it. When they ask me what I try to transmit with my photos, I find it difficult to find an answer, to which I answer that I do not try to transmit, but to provoke … But I imagine that my work is a consequence of my experiences, of course !, but also of how I see the world , my attitude to reality, or my way of seeing and feeling.

Although I sincerely believe the final reason why I take photos is simply because it makes me feel good. I do not seek the harmony between focus, distortion or noise, so that the image is impeccable. My photos are imperfect. I try to pose that in photography can be created without the need to follow the photographic rules, take advantage of the tools that today gives us the edition to increase our naive and create photography, not only to do it …

Oriented more to creative and artistic photography than to technique, I use blur, textures or any means that allows me to separate them from the representation of reality.My characters are always anonymous, I never show a face. I intend to approach the spectator, to catch him, to immerse him in that story, to make him a participant and protagonist. A torso, a figure without identity, or a silhouette that goes away to get lost can suggest, transmit, move or remember a concrete moment lived or lived. Trapped between black and white, every day I learn something new about photography, and yet I still have the feeling of not knowing anything. [Official Website]