I grew up in a town near a big city. No matter its name, all locations around the capital are roughly equal.

Before being large urban centers which are now were small towns to which, in the sixties, many people went from all over the country with the idea of working in the capital.Since then they have undergone tremendous changes. Its population has grown exponentially and most of these cities is about 100,000 people. They have quality public services, entertainment and a standard of living more than remarkable.

However, despite this great development, life seems to have stood at some time. The important things happen a few miles from here, in the big city but here in the suburbs do not seem to realize. It seems that energy has moved to the big malls around the town leaving it empty, hollow. Everyone seems to be passing, whether to go to the capital to work or to spend the weekend shopping. In the placid suburb, life goes smoothly and even a strange sense of ennui and melancholy pervades everything. This series tries to pick those feelings.

About Juan Rodríguez Morales

Born in Madrid (Spain), Juan Rodríguez Morales is an emerging documentary photographer based in Madrid. In 2003, he completed his studies in psychology. Afterwards, he studied photography in Alcobendas (Madrid) at People´s University. His first project was a documentation of refugee camps in Western Sahara, which culminated in his first exhibtion. Since, he has worked on several projects more focused on street photography. In 2011, Juan Rodríguez Morales participated in a photo workshop with Alex Webb and Rebecca Norris Webb, which changed his vision on photography. Since then he works hardly in new projects focused on street and documentary photography. In 2013, Juan was recognized during Photo España under Discoveries because of his project “One Big City”. He has participated in a few collective exhibitions and publications. In 2015 he receives an Honorable Mention for the FotoVisura Grant for Outstanding Personal Photography Project with his work “Ghost world”. As part of the collective “Contemporaries” has participated in few collective exhibitions and published the book “Contemporaries” in 2015. His works have been published in digital media such as: Trip Magazine, C41 Magazine, Clavoardiendo, Mutant Space, For Example, AYE Magazine, PhotoArt Magazine, Dodho Magazine, The Hidden Photo, Eyeshot Magazine. [Official Website]