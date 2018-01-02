Ghats of Varanasi by Saptarshi Choudhury

From when I started street photography since 3 years back, Varanasi was the first destination on my bucket list.

Some days ago, I packed my bag and went to explore the beauty of Varanasi. Someone in my train told me that one and half days is not enough to explore Varanasi, and after this trip, I realized that he was correct. But with the tiny period of time, I roamed around the ghats & streets in Varanasi.

I was so amazed to feel the awesomeness of this holy city. I spent most of my times sitting beside the Ghats. The Ghats were full of stories and colors. People gossiping with themselves, kids playing with kites, these ghats are full of life within it. Anyone who wants to explore Varanasi, I would like to suggest you feel the beauty first, observe properly, talk with the locals, sit in one place, patience is the key here.