Five minutes with Jose Girl

Jose Girl was born in Zaragoza in 1977, currently residing in Los Angeles; as a photographer she is intimately related to the rock world. Author of 3 books on this photography subject, her great vocation is portrait photography where she develops her full potential as an artist with a unique look endowing her images with a strong personal stamp.

What inspired you to be a photographer? How does your passion arise?

I liked it since I were very young, around 12 or 13 years old, although I didn’t think of it as a profession until many years later.

When I went to school, I started taking pictures with a spool camera we had at home. It was a pretty bad compact camera. The photo-taking ritual began to hypnotize me. I liked going out into the street alone, looking at things through the viewfinder, choosing what to take on him and what not, and returning home with that box full of surprises I still could not see. When my mother was able to give me the money to reveal them, I would take them to the store and some of them, after being enlarged I used to give them as a birthday present

Five words describing your photography.

I don’t know how to define my work and I don´t like to do it, but I do know how to tell you what I look for in a photo and that leaves an emotional mark on me, something inside me is different after looking at it. With this I am not defining my work but what excites me of other photographers. I would like to get that when someone looks at a photo made by me.

Is there a perfect photography? What has been your biggest photo challenge?

Yes, I think there are a lot of perfect pictures. The parameters and features are different for each viewer, but the perfect photography for me is the one that deeply excites you and you would not change anything at all.

What photograph would you like to do and still have not been able to capture? What is the photo you will never do?

That of David Bowie’s, a portrait.

How do you find that moment? What does a final Jose Girl´s image have to have?

The precise moment to capture an image is “intuited”. Most of the time you have to anticipate yourself a thousandth of a second before it happens and be prepared for it. It is like “predicting the future” with the camera in hand; you have to be very fast, and many times what you expect does not happen. But the time it happens compensate for everything else, you have that “moment” you intuit was there, somewhere in time and space. It’s the exciting and frustrating part of making a portrait of someone, that uncertainty ..