Five minutes with Dasha Matrosova

Can you tell us a little about yourself?

Well, as you know I was born and presently live in the city of arts in Vitebsk, Belarus – motherland of Marc Chagall. Since I remember myself, my passion was creativity. All my interests were in performance arts. So I graduated art academy and started focusing on photography. As for now, it`s been for 3 years since I started as fashion photographer mostly working in glossy and fine art. Now I open my studio and focusing on my own promotion of my own style in photography.

How did you get interested in photography?

In academy, during my drawing course I realized that this type of art is simply boring for me. I always was more closer to fashion and history of arts. I regularly spent my money on magazines and finally decided to make first steps in this direction. But it wasn`t enough for me to picture the models, I wanted to create solid images, retouching them and composing collections of them. So that`s what I am doing today.

Have any artist/photographer inspired your art?

Actually, I never stop at one designer or photographer. I constantly search for inspiration in various type performance arts. So in every piece of art I search for something special and unique for me.

Perhaps , Mario Testino and his team work inspires me somehow differently. I guess, my aim is the same. I want to gather around me talented and fascinated creators to produce the highest quality product in the end.. Everybody like makeup artists, hairdressers, stylists, their work and talent are extremely important in my work, that`s for sure.

Could you please tell us anything about your technique and creating process?

It took me quite a long time to find the right camera for me. Since my first working day, this Canon 5dmarkii is always with me. I never worked with another cameras and absolutely happy about it.

Well, working process is every time new. Sometimes we and my team, we plan all in details before we start. Another day, everything can be spontaneous, under a flow of inspiration. I prefer working in my studio when I can take my time to choose the options, to experiment a bit and finally take the best shoot.

Describe your ideal photographic situation

I simply adore when nobody is late for work. It is also very pleasant when everybody follows our plan of session, when my models fit the image just perfectly. And also, when my models choose the right shoes size. (laughing). When nothing distracts from the process and there is nobody in the room except those who must be there. That helps me focusing on my work.