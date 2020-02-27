Premature is a fine art photography project where the aesthetic power of the artist’s original klecksography paintings is enhanced through the mean of photography.

The union between these two different media creates an outcome that immortalizes the freshness of each painting, making the photography of the artwork the final piece that stands on its own. The pictures do not mean to represent subjects pre-defined by the artist but rather, he wants them to be conceived as visual inputs for the observers so they can find their own personal meaning inside of the images, making each artwork individually unique. But it is the sharing of different points of view among the observers that makes PREMATURE a powerful work, finding them figuring out what the other see into the artwork. In this way, the subjects try to embrace multiple perspectives at the same time, broadening their point of view putting themselves in the other’s shoes and so feeling more close as human beings through empathy.

About Giovanni De Benedetto

I am a klecksography artist who enhances the aesthetic power of his own original paintings through the mean of photography. The union between these two different media creates an outcome that highlights certain features that otherwise they would be hidden, making the photography of the artwork the final piece that stands on its own. My aim is to broaden the people’s points of view, making them embrace multiple perspectives at the same in time in order to establish a temporary emphatic connection among them for feeling more close as human beings in a deep level. Given all the psychological and social dynamics involved in the viewing of my work, the artworks gain the attention of such professionals who work with the human mind and subconscious, such as psychotherapists and criminologists, as well as art collectors. [Official Website]

