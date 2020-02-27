 
 

ConceptEuropeFine art photography ; Premature by Giovanni De Benedetto

Premature is a fine art photography project where the aesthetic power of the artist's original klecksography paintings is enhanced through the mean of photography.
6869 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES #11

DEADLINE: SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29, 2020
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

Premature is a fine art photography project where the aesthetic power of the artist’s original klecksography paintings is enhanced through the mean of photography.

The union between these two different media creates an outcome that immortalizes the freshness of each painting, making the photography of the artwork the final piece that stands on its own. The pictures do not mean to represent subjects pre-defined by the artist but rather, he wants them to be conceived as visual inputs for the observers so they can find their own personal meaning inside of the images, making each artwork individually unique. But it is the sharing of different points of view among the observers that makes PREMATURE a powerful work, finding them figuring out what the other see into the artwork. In this way, the subjects try to embrace multiple perspectives at the same time, broadening their point of view putting themselves in the other’s shoes and so feeling more close as human beings through empathy.

About Giovanni De Benedetto

I am a klecksography artist who enhances the aesthetic power of his own original paintings through the mean of photography. The union between these two different media creates an outcome that highlights certain features that otherwise they would be hidden, making the photography of the artwork the final piece that stands on its own. My aim is to broaden the people’s points of view, making them embrace multiple perspectives at the same in time in order to establish a temporary emphatic connection among them for feeling more close as human beings in a deep level. Given all the psychological and social dynamics involved in the viewing of my work, the artworks gain the attention of such professionals who work with the human mind and subconscious, such as psychotherapists and criminologists, as well as art collectors. [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Ethiopia ; Land of Peace by Andrea Torrei
next
China ; Shaking Hands by Yang Gu

Digital Edition

ISSUE 10

Published Photographers

Ari Jaaksi | Rebeca Moseman | Dina Goldstein | Jo Lauren | Emmanuel Monzon | Hal Gage

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/qq3.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Get-PAID-FOR-YOUR-WORK-1.png

ImageRights provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Banner_dodho_300x250.jpg

All-in-one solution to create your photography or creative website. Create an elegant portfolio, sell your images, products and services on the online shop

GET STARTED NOW

Trending Stories

Self-portrait project : Exposure by Jaqueline Vanek

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotSelf-portrait project : Exposure by Jaqueline Vanek

Poetic lyrics : Il pleut sur Nantes by Philippe Marchand

B&WCityEuropeFeaturedPoetic lyrics : Il pleut sur Nantes by Philippe Marchand

Photochemistry : Pears in the afternoon by Karoline Schneider

EuropeFeaturedShotPhotochemistry : Pears in the afternoon by Karoline Schneider

Nude by Martin Zurmühle

B&WEuropeFeaturedNudeNude by Martin Zurmühle

Still Life – Mushrooms by Dale M. Reid

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedStill Life – Mushrooms by Dale M. Reid

Glacial Silt Patterns by Hal Gage

AmericaFeaturedHabitatGlacial Silt Patterns by Hal Gage

The Sideshow by Francisco Diaz and Deb Young

AmericaConceptFeaturedOceaniaThe Sideshow by Francisco Diaz and Deb Young

UFO: Un-identified by Annick Donkers

AmericaFeaturedStoryUFO: Un-identified by Annick Donkers

Brexit : 208 ways to leave the EU by Michel Petillo

EuropeFeaturedStoryBrexit : 208 ways to leave the EU by Michel Petillo

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA