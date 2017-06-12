El Rocio by Nick Gandano

The procession of El Rocio is a popular religious festival celebrated every year in the onuvense town of El Rocio.

It is probably the most Spain famous and multitudinous procession, able to congregate up to a million people.

For a few days, El Rocio is joy, celebration, light, and color. With my photos, I tried to show a different view based on what I call “the eternal conflict between lights and shadows”. Photography is sometimes this, from the point of view of technique, a conflict between lights and shadows forcing you to make decisions, right or wrong. Sometimes this conflict can be extrapolated to life itself and that is what I am trying to convey with these photos.

About Nick Gandano

I learned to develop in black and white in a bathroom more than 20 years ago. I didn’t have enough money to buy a timer so I calculated the develop times by “counting elephants.” Photographically speaking, I am 90 percent a self-taught, both in the analog and in the digital age. Three years ago I left the practice of medicine to try to fulfill an old dream, dedicate myself to professional photography. At the moment I’m trying to make my way in the real estate and social photography from the commercial point of view. From a personal point of view as a photographer, I keep looking for my way … [Official Website]