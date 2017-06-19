Edge of Darkness by Steve Silverman

Low-key black & white photography has always been a passion of mine.

And since my photographic niche is black & white, it was a no-brainer to combine the two key components to capture the emotion and drama of a scene in order to express my artistic vision.

Shooting a scene using low-key ambient lighting makes the image really pop by creating a stronger contrast between the light and dark areas giving the image a semi “chiaroscuro” effect. I often bracket my shots when shooting directly into the sun before it sinks below the horizon. The result is an image with contre-jour mood and ambience. Add to this, my frequent application of long exposure and I’m sometimes able to turn a simple, mundane scene into a compelling black & white landscape photograph.

About Steve Silverman

A native of Toronto, Canada, Steve Silverman is a Canadian award-winning, fine art photographer with a keen and unique artistic vision. His love and appreciation for black and white photography are reflected in his dramatic landscapes and engaging cityscapes from across Canada.

Steve’s photos are like visual metaphors. An intimate, interpretive vision of the world around him. They are implied comparisons creating a link between the mundane and the sublime. He uses strong tonal contrast, texture and mood to express his artistic vision along with strong leading lines combined with the interplay of light and shadow to create depth giving a two-dimensional image the illusion of three dimensions.

Steve’s photos have been published in international books and magazines. He is also a guest speaker at local camera clubs. Steve works in conjunction with several Canadian art galleries and international publishers on a variety of corporate and home decor fine art projects. [Official Website]