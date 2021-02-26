 
 

B&WConceptEuropeConceptual Photography; Eurydice or the edges of the light by William Guilmain

One of the current most popular Greek myths is the tragic story of Orpheus and Eurydice. Usually the most known version is the one narrated by Ovide and Virgile in the Metamorphosis and Georgica respectively.

Oh! My dear friend, who is able to find the true face of Eurydice ?

(Diderot, Essay on the painting, fairs of 1759, 1761, and 1763).

One of the current most popular Greek myths is the tragic story of Orpheus and Eurydice. Usually the most known version is the one narrated by Ovide and Virgile in the Metamorphosis and Georgica respectively.

Orpheus, son of the muse Calliope, owns the divine gift to be able to enchant every kind of creature thanks to his singings and his lyre. In love with the nymph Eurydice, he marries her. Tragically, she dies the day of the wedding because of a viper’s bite. Inconsolable, Orpheus undertakes to do the most transgressive quest by going to the underworld. Using his powers, Orpheus achieves to convince Hades and Persephone to set free Eurydice’s soul. But the gods of hell set a condition: during the way back to the living world, Orpheus must never look back at the risk of losing Eurydice forever. Orpheus makes the travel back to the living with confidence, but at the gates of the hell he has some doubt about the presence of Eurydice and makes an irrevocable mistake of looking back. He loses her forever…. 

In this version of the myth, the character of Eurydice remains secondary and relatively inconsistent, some of us would say passive. From the XVIII and XVIII century, the opera starts to give the floor to Eurydice (Monteverdi and Gluck). The light comic opera of Offenbach Orpheus in hells (1858) presents a disrespectful Eurydice who makes laugh of Orpheus. The XX century is the beginning of modern interpretation (by Cocteau, Anouilh etc.) even feminist ones (by Lindqvist, Yourcenar, Stuckel).

The photographic series I made falls within the scope of this modern reinterpretation of the myth by trying to understand the motivation of a new Eurydice that would refuse to be saved from ambiguous hells made of shadows and lights. Using a Holga analogical camera famous for its several optical defects and its lack of light impermeability (also called light leak) I wanted to explore the limits between the lights and the shadows personified by Eurydice. The series question the relation that we maintain with our own demons, with our dark and bright sides. This issue is particularly significant in the artist mind suffering and enjoying at the same time of the origin of their inspiration. In photography, the beauty of a picture is based on contrast, meaning the frontiers between lights and shadows. Is this ultimate border the essence of beauty? 

Who told you that I wanted to follow you, Orpheus?

Why would you be so sure to look after me here?

To force me to make steps back?

(E. Lindqvist, Monologue in Hades).

About William Guilmain

William Guilmain is a self-taught photographer who fell in love with photography when he missed words for his poems. According to his education (PhD in biology) he constantly questions the scary and fascinating world around him. Through this half scientist, half romantic mind, he illustrates his emotions according to the events and landscapes he’s crossing in his life. He absorbs the world in order to remove its varnish and to give it us back to poetry. After having questioned the position of the women in the cities (series “Urban Women”), his work is becoming more intimate. His photography talks about his quest of “being”, on the way to travel, the inner worlds, the resilience and our place as human in the universe (series “Cosmos”, “The edges of the world” and “Made of sap and blood”). [Official Website]



Women hold up half the sky by Gerard Exupery
RELATED STORIES
The soul of photography by Maria Svarbova

FeaturedShotThe soul of photography by Maria Svarbova

I am Maria Svarbova also known as Aria Baró. I am 25 years old woman home based on Slovakia. I have graduated archeology this year. My first artistic attempts falls down back to my early child hood what is later in 2010 transforming in to photography dedication entirely.
Places by Lisa Shalom

AmericaCityPlaces by Lisa Shalom

I live in Italy and my project is a collection of photos from places that I frequent regularly. From the Vatican to small shops around my neighborhood here in Sicily, these are the places that I have come to regard as home and are very familiar to me.
Manlio Cosimo De Pasquale ; Photographer and Traveller

CityEuropeManlio Cosimo De Pasquale ; Photographer and Traveller

The passion for photography was born by traveling, for the need to freeze an emotion, to fix it forever and to have the chance to revive it, then matured also in an emotional quest for the daily life, but the journey gives me the opportunity to tell and remember the places through always unknown emotions,
The photography of Jaime Travezan

AmericaShotThe photography of Jaime Travezan

While studying architecture in my hometown, Lima, I got a job as a journalist in a local newspaper.
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/insta.jpg
Its a Kind of Magic KireevArt

ConceptEuropeIts a Kind of Magic KireevArt

This body of work is, to some extent, an alternative version or a continuation of the portfolio "Palette of Fantasies" presented to this contest as well. Therefore, it is possible to treat both portfolios in a similar way.
A Show of Hands by Tim Booth

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotA Show of Hands by Tim Booth

A Show of Hands is an extensive photographic study of the hands of Britain by the photographer Tim Booth, who has turned images of people’s hands into an alternative form of portraiture.
RANDOM STORIES
The Space in between by Milad Safabakhsh

AsiaB&WConceptThe Space in between by Milad Safabakhsh

There is evidence to suggest that our world and everything in it-from snowflakes to maple trees to falling stars and spinning electrons-are also only ghostly images, projections from a level of reality so beyond our own it is literally beyond both space and time.
Journalism and Documentary photography; Colin Delfosse

EuropeStoryJournalism and Documentary photography; Colin Delfosse

Colin Delfosse (1981, Belgium). Graduated in journalism, he turned to documentary photography in 2007, and became one of the founding members of the Out of Focus collective.
Simple stories; Mysteries & Rituals by Jackie Alpers

AmericaConceptSimple stories; Mysteries & Rituals by Jackie Alpers

My photographs are poems. Their meaning isn't always immediately understood. They are open to interpretation. Under closer analysis themes start to emerge.
Vertigo by Gihan Tubbeh

AmericaB&WConceptVertigo by Gihan Tubbeh

Vertigo is inhaled upon excess. The explosion of reality arises upon an anguish born under the physical encounter with things. Little happens on the ground, only from time to time emerges a horse, a soaring bird
Chatting with Tamara Knight

AmericaDnaChatting with Tamara Knight

I have always wanted to be a painter. When I was a kid my school art teacher told me that I need to study art to become an artist. I never did but always wanted to.
Five minutes with Irvin Rivera

AmericaDnaFive minutes with Irvin Rivera

I am a published, self-taught photographer who loves movies, literature, music and coffee.
Backlands Sertão by Felipe Fittipaldi

AmericaStoryBacklands Sertão by Felipe Fittipaldi

Migrations tend to appear as the visible side of often invisible phenomena. The great human displacements, as a rule, precede or follow profound changes, be it from the economic and political point of view, or in social or cultural terms.
Protest by Mariel Miranda

AmericaStoryProtest by Mariel Miranda

Protest is a compilation of images taken at the Women’s March in Washington D.C. the day after the 2017 presidential. These pieces represent one of the most meaningful and spiritual experiences of my artistic life.
Apache Palace by Elise Boularan  

ConceptEuropeApache Palace by Elise Boularan  

Elise deliberately uses a refined vocabulary and a language without any flourish, for images from the everyday life with a degree of abstraction, which erase all references points.
FEATURED STORIES
Haenyeo; Grandma divers by Alain Schroeder

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotHaenyeo; Grandma divers by Alain Schroeder

South Korea, Jeju island, known for its characteristic basalt volcanic rock, sits off South Korea. It is the home of the renowned Haenyeo or women of the sea who free dive off the black shores of Jeju harvesting delicacies from the sea.
China; The great wall by Chiara Felmini

EuropeFeaturedStoryChina; The great wall by Chiara Felmini

China is almost a continent and as such can offer extremes and opposites at the same time; the ancient and very distant culture can still be observed in remote villages, increasingly surrounded by the advancing and swallowing civilization.
South Sudan; Smoker women by Ana Maria Robles

AmericaFeaturedShotSouth Sudan; Smoker women by Ana Maria Robles

These women smoke tobacco, an ancient custom that marks their ancestry, identity and tribal pride. Their attitude was strong. Fierce. They were active participants of every ceremony and the Leaders of the communities. 
Descendants of Samurai Ryotaro Horiuchi

AsiaFeaturedShotDescendants of Samurai Ryotaro Horiuchi

In the Soma region of Fukushima prefecture, there is a traditional Samurai festival called “Soma Nomaoi”, which is said to have continued for more than 1000 years.
François Mitterrand by Diego Goldberg

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryFrançois Mitterrand by Diego Goldberg

I lived in France from 1976 to 1980. While there I had been covering the Socialist Party and when François Mitterrand decided to be a candidate again for the presidential elections I wrote him a letter with a project to document his campaign from the inside, with total access to his private and political activities.
Golden Gate; The Bridge, Reconstructed by Michael Yuan

AmericaCityFeaturedGolden Gate; The Bridge, Reconstructed by Michael Yuan

I wanted to challenge the perceptions of the Golden Gate Bridge. In solid red-orange and spanning 1.7 miles long, the Golden Gate Bridge is an icon of San Francisco.
The Orthogenesis of Soul by Sandipan Mukherjee

AsiaB&WConceptFeaturedThe Orthogenesis of Soul by Sandipan Mukherjee

We are all aware about the theory of biologically evaluation for Jean Baptist Lamarck. The theory tells about the evaluation of human how the structure of APE has got transferred to the today’s human being.
Protest in Brooklyn; Blessed to breathe by Bill Livingston

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryProtest in Brooklyn; Blessed to breathe by Bill Livingston

When George Floyd’s life was unnecessarily and brutally snuffed out by Minneapolis law enforcement on May 25, it was yet another final straw…and that straw was set ablaze around the globe.
Photographs; North Carolina State Fair by Avery Danziger

AmericaCityFeaturedPhotographs; North Carolina State Fair by Avery Danziger

I have been photographing the North Carolina State Fair since the early 70's. One of my oldest memories was the yearly outing of my family going to the State Fair in North Carolina, starting when I was 6 year old.... 
