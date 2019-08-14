My on-going series, Cohabitation, focus on the love relationship. I use haphazardly arranged daily supplies and overlooked details to build a psychological image of the intimate relationship between the possessors.
On one hand, the banal objects describe the relationship more honestly. On the other hand, I use the banality as refuse to the love photographs, which circulate between production and consumption. I want to explore, through this series of work, how desire and need, vulnerability and acceptance, intimacy and privacy, satisfaction and fatigue, uneasiness and reliance co-exist in love. Also, I’m considering ideas of romance, satisfaction, fatigue, uneasiness, and reliance. [Official Website]
