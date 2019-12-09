 
SUBSCRIBE AND FREE DOWNLOAD THE LATEST VERSION OF OUR MAGAZINE IN DIGITAL FORMAT
SUBSCRIBE NOW
 

B&WCityEuropeCities : London in Black and White by Rene Siebring

For the London Project I wanted to show the serenity of London. A city with almost 9 million inhabitants. One of the most important global cities.
79011 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES

ISSUE 10 / DEADLINE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

For the London Project I wanted to show the serenity of London. A city with almost 9 million inhabitants. One of the most important global cities.

To see the beauty of the city I want to show the city without distraction.  In photographing in Black and White it enables me as a photographer to focus on the beauty of the scene, the buildings, the streets, not being distracted by colors or many people moving about. By playing with the light I can lead the eye of the viewer through the scene of the photo, towards the star of the photo.

I am a fine art photographer specializing in architecture and cities. My goal is to capture the beauty of the city from the moment the sun begins to go down till sunrise, to photograph the city in the evening, night and dawn. With my photo art I capture the city when most of us have already gone, or still are inside. I work with slow shutter speeds so that on most photos no people can be seen, they are passersby who are, so to speak, dissolved in the photo / city. I am fascinated to capture the beauty of architecture in buildings as well as in interior design.

My Black and White photo art is panoramic and is characterized by the use of reflection and light.

I was born in 1970, I live in the Netherlands. I am married to my lovely wife Karen and have two beautiful children, a daughter and a sun. I started photographing as a hobby in my late twenties. After having worked as a free lance project manager I decided three years ago to follow my heart to become a professional photographer, focussing on cityscapes and architecture (exterior as well as interior design). [Official Website]

London in Black and White | Rene Siebring
London in Black and White | Rene Siebring

London in Black and White | Rene Siebring
London in Black and White | Rene Siebring

Rene Siebring

Rene Siebring

Rene Siebring

Rene Siebring

Rene Siebring

Rene Siebring

Rene Siebring

Rene Siebring

Rene Siebring

Rene Siebring

Rene Siebring

Rene Siebring

Rene Siebring

Rene Siebring

Rene Siebring

Rene Siebring

Rene Siebring

Rene Siebring



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
She Said / He Said #2 by Florin Firimita
next
Hiroshi Hamaya: When lyricism and poetry become photographs

Printed Edition

ISSUE 09

Published Photographers

Todd Antony | Ana Maria Robles | Efrat Sela | Leila Forés | Zhou Yulong | David Godichaud

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/09P.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/sw.jpg

Where a Modern Architectural Wonderland Meets Old European Heritage. The Best Place on Earth to Expand Your Architectural Photography Portfolio

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

The 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

AmericaConceptFeaturedThe 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

Guatemala by Tom Bell

AmericaB&WFeaturedShotGuatemala by Tom Bell

Calcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

EuropeFeaturedStoryCalcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

Climbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

EuropeFeaturedStoryClimbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

White Nile by Ana María Robles

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryWhite Nile by Ana María Robles

Nude art : Ties of perception by Nofar Horovitz

AsiaFeaturedNudeNude art : Ties of perception by Nofar Horovitz

The departed by Zhou Yulong

AsiaConceptFeaturedThe departed by Zhou Yulong

New Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryNew Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

Irish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

AmericaFeaturedStoryIrish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA