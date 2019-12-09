For the London Project I wanted to show the serenity of London. A city with almost 9 million inhabitants. One of the most important global cities.

To see the beauty of the city I want to show the city without distraction. In photographing in Black and White it enables me as a photographer to focus on the beauty of the scene, the buildings, the streets, not being distracted by colors or many people moving about. By playing with the light I can lead the eye of the viewer through the scene of the photo, towards the star of the photo.

I am a fine art photographer specializing in architecture and cities. My goal is to capture the beauty of the city from the moment the sun begins to go down till sunrise, to photograph the city in the evening, night and dawn. With my photo art I capture the city when most of us have already gone, or still are inside. I work with slow shutter speeds so that on most photos no people can be seen, they are passersby who are, so to speak, dissolved in the photo / city. I am fascinated to capture the beauty of architecture in buildings as well as in interior design.

My Black and White photo art is panoramic and is characterized by the use of reflection and light.

I was born in 1970, I live in the Netherlands. I am married to my lovely wife Karen and have two beautiful children, a daughter and a sun. I started photographing as a hobby in my late twenties. After having worked as a free lance project manager I decided three years ago to follow my heart to become a professional photographer, focussing on cityscapes and architecture (exterior as well as interior design). [Official Website]