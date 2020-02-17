Inside the ruins of a beautiful 1919 theatre in Old Havana, more than two dozen youth ages 6 to 18 were enthusiastically pursuing their training in circus.

The only equipment visible in the studio, besides props for equilibristics, was a piece of carpet used for a mat. It was a typical day at Cirabana Circus’s afterschool programs. Despite the sunlight streaming through holes in the roof four stories above, the company is happy to finally have a home after nine years of practicing in parks and temporary spaces.

I had the privilege of visiting Cirabana Circus last November. Cirabana Circus offers the possibility to children who love circus arts to fulfill their dreams and goals of becoming professional artists of the circus. In this way, they can help their families move forward, and in addition have the opportunity to travel and know the world through their art. And by serving as part of our faculty and teaching other youth, they can change the vision and quality of life for others who share their dreams.

About Marco Marcone

Born in Rome in 1967, I have been using the film for over 30 years. From just 4 years migrated (almost) permanently to digital, I combine the journey with love for freedom and curiosity. I never consider my pictures “stolen” but rather, donate. After all, by shooting with wide-angle lenses, theft would be impossible. I try to stay as close as possible to the subject, establishing a relationship that helps me to tell about reality as much as possible. [Official Website]