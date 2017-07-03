Chris Davies Director of Los Angeles Festival of Photography

CAN YOU PLEASE INTRODUCE YOURSELF FOR THOSE WHO DON’T KNOW?

I grew up in Sydney, Australia and moved to Los Angeles 28 years ago. LA has such a diverse culture, and has a wonderfully creative spirit. You have the ability and freedom to do whatever I want here. For the last 10 years I have been publishing books and overseeing Fabrik, which is both a print and an online magazine about contemporary art and photography. I also started the Los Angeles Festival of Photography as well as the Photo Independent art fair.

COULD YOU TELL ME A LITTLE BIT ABOUT LOS ANGELES FESTIVAL OF PHOTOGRAPHY AND THE TEAM THAT STANDS BEHIND IT?

The festival brings together international artists, curators, students and collectors to encourage and celebrate photography. This year it was a 6 day event that included workshops, special exhibitions, lectures, VIP receptions, artist talks, and book signings. As a grand finale, we staged Photo Independent as a dénouement to the festival.

We were fortunate to work with some amazing collaborators. International curator-writer Charlotte Cotton presented a Keynote talk called Photography is Magic – Reframing Photographic Practices. Her lecture explored how artists are consciously re-animating and diversifying photography. She also spoke about curatorial approaches and contemporary shifts in image-making. Paul Martineau, Associate Curator at the Getty Museum, gave a champagne breakfast and talked about photography in general. Julia Dean, executive director of the Los Angeles Center of Photography, taught a street photography workshop. Luther Gerlach , who builds his own large format cameras, demonstrated his mammoth colloidal plate techniques.

WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO START A FESTIVAL OF PHOTOGRAPHY?

I always thought Los Angeles deserved a festival that included emerging and mid-career photographers as well as the world class image-makers we usually see exhibited. Los Angeles is a nexus of the photographic art form. We are a city obsessed with images. From the gigantic billboards on Sunset Boulevard to the iconography of Hollywood actors and filmmakers, our city is a photographer’s paradise. L.A. also has some of the best photography galleries and workshops in the USA.

I saw the festival as a great way to bring important photographic art from all over the world to Los Angeles. And I wanted to provide opportunities for our own local photographic community to exhibit their work, so we added Photo Independent — an art fair similar to that of Paris Photo, but for artists and not galleries. Photographers who may be under-represented, or who may not have representation, and who are seeking connections with galleries, curators and collectors. Each artist has their own booth and present their work in a professional art fair venue.

WHAT IS THE SECRET OF MAKING A FESTIVAL OF PHOTOGRAPHY SUCCESSFUL?

There are so many factors involved with making a brilliant photography festival.

First, you have to get great photography and great artists involved. You have to have a wonderful venue, which can accommodate exhibitions, lecture and workshop meeting rooms. The site has to have a big enough floor to stage an event with booths and aisles that can accommodate thousands of people.

Promotion is a giant part of my formula. Fabrik Magazine had in-depth articles about the exhibiting artists. We ran a major story about Roger Ballen, the festival’s guest of honor.The magazine had pages of advertising from many of the exhibitors. We used all of our resources with Fabrik Media then took it mainstream in national media outlets like the LA Times and the Huffington Post. It also helps to have a hard-working publicist.