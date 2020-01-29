 
 

NewsArtist applications now open for Milan

Photo Independent, the largest international art fair dedicated to exhibiting photographers, is currently accepting applications for its 2020 Milan edition.
CALL FOR ENTRIES #11

DEADLINE: SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29, 2020
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
As a photographic art fair — and the leading photo fair dedicated to photographers — Photo Independent is here to support photographers gain the exposure they are seeking. If your goal is to get in front of collectors, gallery and museum directors, curators, publishers and an audience that loves photography, then there is no better art fair in the world to exhibit your work than at Photo Independent.

PHOTO INDEPENDENT MILAN

Photo Independent launches its 8th Edition this Spring — March 19-22, 2020 — in partnership with the MIA Photo Fair in Milan, Italy.

We are excited to be sharing a venue with the MIA Photo Fair, a gallery-based photo fair — who will be celebrating their 10th edition in 2020, at The Mall, Milan.

CONNECT WITH THE EUROPEAN MARKET

Sharing a venue with the MIA Photo Fair, who attracted over 25,000 visitors in 2019, provides enormous exposure for photographers and their ability to connect with collectors and lovers of photography in Europe.

ARTIST APPLICATIONS FOR MILAN NOW OPEN

If you are interested in participating in Photo Independent in Milan this Spring, please apply now, as we have limited spots available. More information about Photo Independent can be found on our website at www.photoindependent.com

Dodho subscribers can receive a 10% discount on booth fees when they apply by January 31, 2020.

 www.photoindependent.com

