Arnis Balcus Board member and Programme Director of Riga Photomonth

Arnis Balcus is a photographer, editor in chief of FK Magazine and also the director of Riga Photomonth festival in Latvia.

Has participated as an expert at portfolio reviews in Kaunas, Derby, Madrid, St.Petersburg and Landskrona festivals and events, as well as nominating and evaluating entries for photo contests such as Prix Pictet, First Photobook Prize, Saatchi Selfie and Google Photography Prize. Also teaches documentary photography at ISSP School and Riga Stradins University. In most of his photographic work Balcus examines Latvian identity, historical taboos and social-political agendas. Recently has published a photobook “Victory Park”. [Official Website]

CAN YOU PLEASE INTRODUCE YOURSELF FOR THOSE WHO DON’T KNOW?

I am a photographer, director of Riga Photomonth and editor of FK Magazine.

COULD YOU TELL ME A LITTLE BIT ABOUT RIGA PHOTOMONTH AND THE TEAM THAT STANDS BEHIND IT?

WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO START A FESTIVAL OF PHOTOGRAPHY?

First, that we didn’t have one while our closest neigbors (Lithuania, Estinia) did. Secondly, that there was a chance for kicking it off since Riga was the European Capital of culture and it was easier to sell the idea and to fundrise for it.

WHAT IS THE SECRET OF MAKING A FESTIVAL OF PHOTOGRAPHY SUCCESSFUL?

This is not an easy question, it’s an ongoing process and I believe there’s still a lot to improve. But basicly we try to celebrate our own region rather than bringing Western superstars, but at the same time attracting professional audience from abroad that in a longer run could also help us to bring better awarness to Latvian photography. But of course, it’s not easy to fulfil the needs of general public, professional audience and photography world at the same time, so we are still trying to find the right balance.