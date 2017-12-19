ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE WINNERS AND FINALISTS OF THE FIRST EDITION OF THE COLOR PRIZES 2017

In this first edition of the 2017 Color Photography Awards a prestigious international jury made up of renowned photographer Flora Borsi, Jay Davies of Getty Images, Ori Guttin, Co-founder and director of Viewbug, the director of Kuala Lumpur Photography Awards, Steven Lee, The Artistic director of Unseen Amsterdam, Emilia Van Linden, Ted Vancleave of the Image Rights Intl. in Boston, the director of Photolux Festival, Enrico Stefanelli and Gurdas Dua, member of HIPA Jury and Sony Ambassador, have selected through a hard-working process, due to high quality and the large numbers of projects and portfolios received, the award-winning photographers as the best projects in color 2017.

The selection process has been very complicated but we are proud of the final result, and the great reception obtained. To the photographers whose names finally did not appear in the below list, we want to tell them not to surrender, to keep looking at life as they see it and of course to continue to photograph it. And to the winners and finalists, they be proud because very soon thousands of eyes will be the witness of the result of their effort.In the coming weeks will be published the book Color – Best photographers of the year 2017 where they will show the works of all winners and finalists. The edition will be published in hardcover and also in digital format and will be put up for sale on our website; it will also be distributed to the best galleries and agencies around the world in search of opportunities for the photographers who have applied to this contest.

PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR COLOR 2017

Annick Donkers | Mexico

www.annickdonkers.com

Lucha Extrema

SECOND PLACE

Marketa Novak | Czech Republic

www.marketanovak.cz

Portfolio

THIRD PLACE

Joris Van Der Ploeg | Netherlands

www.jorisvanderploeg.com

Forgotten Grace

HONORABLE MENTION

Ian Ross Pettigrew | Canada

www.ianpettigrew.com

Salty Girls

HONORABLE MENTION

Markku Lahdesmaki | USA

www.markkuphoto.com

Desert Car Wash

FINALIST

Aga Szydlik | South Africa

www.agalphotography.com

Portfolio

FINALIST

Mohammad Rahman | Australia

www.mohammad-rahman.com

The Beauty at the river

FINALIST

Irvin Rivera | USA

www.graphicsmetropolis.com

Portfolio

FINALIST

Jouk Oosterhof | Netherlands

www.joukoosterhof.nl

Portfolio

FINALIST

DDiArte | Portugal

www.ddiarte.photography