I was born in 1970 in Ascoli Piceno, my father was a photographer too. When I was the gave me a Kodak Instamatik as a gift. In 1984 I began my studies at Istituto d’Arte Osvaldo Licini in Ascoli Piceno, then I got my diploma in Artistic Photography.

I used different equipments, starting from my first Rolleiflex and Hasselblad. At the age of 19 I started to work in the sector of weeding photography, in which I stayed for several years. Today I’m an independent photographer. In the last years I have practiced several sectors, like portrait, self-portrait, reportage and still life, on which I especially focus all my creative energies. My photography is a mix of technique and aesthetics; I learned technique both on books and because of working, it is very important to know technique and use it well to get the result you want, but especially to communicate properly my thoughts, my ways of feeling. I learned aesthetics thanks to photography books and magazines, but also because of looking at other photographers’ works.[Official Website]

Can you explain us the idea or the story behind this image?

This photography is part of an all B/W series called “Still life part VII”. It can remind the theory of shadows of descriptive geometry, or something similar made with a camera or a smartphone, in substitution of a x-ray, with bottles instead of solids. I made this still life thanks to the morning light of the sun, which I used as the only bright source. The potentialities of light allow me to accentuate all the contrasts. I chose to use a white bottle both to highlight contrasts with the shadows and create an effect of positive/negative with the black background. This image represents a middle ground between a strict geometrical synthesis and a constituent study.

Can you explain us what equipment you used for its realization?

In this specific case I used a Honor smartphone with a 13MP camera- resolution: 4208×3120 pixel. Size F 2

Tell us how it is taken from the most technical aspect.

I took this picture at 10am in the morning, when the sun was enough high to project the shadow of the bottle on the plan with the right grade, in a well defined way. I changed a bit the prospective by getting closer from to the bottom to the composition, thanks to wide angle.

What problems and challenges did you face when you took the shot of this image?

The most difficult thing to face was the speed of execution because of the sun, because it rotates rapidly, changing the conditions of light. We know well that we need time enough to focus every single detail of composition and light to make a good still life. Besides, I was conditioned by weather: if sun was covered, I could not work.

We are talking about the postproduction process. How do you get the final result?

I do my work in post-production with Adobe Photoshop. The first step was expanding the image, then I balanced the picture in a correct way, thanks to curves and other tools of Photoshop. Thanks to curves I also highlighted blacks and whites and this allowed me to obtain these contrasts in my picture.